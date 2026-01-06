Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ Surpasses 10 Million Units, Earns First Diamond Certification

Released in 2012, Kendrick Lamar's album good kid, m.A.A.d city has now crossed the 10 million album-equivalent units threshold in the US; therefore, it has earned Diamond status from the RIAA and is among an elite few hip-hop albums. This is a testament to the album's influence and its cultural significance a decade later.

Originally released on Oct. 22, 2012, good kid, m.A.A.d city debuted to strong first-week sales and critical acclaim, then went on to achieve significant long-term growth in the streaming era. Over time, its cumulative performance has outpaced its initial sales, illustrating how the album's influence and reach have expanded well beyond early commercial metrics.

The album will mark its 14th anniversary in 2026, and it is viewed as one of the most influential and outstanding LPs of this millennium. Critics recognized the album for its cinematic storytelling. The album set the standard for conceptual rap, serving as an example for many artists who came after it.

The singles that were released from this delightfully successful album included "Swimming Pool," which cracked the top twenty on the Billboard chart, as well as the collaboration with Drake titled "Poetic Justice," and the ego-driven track titled "B***h Don't Kill My Vibe." As these songs made their way through the airwaves and onto playlists for many listeners, they also allowed for deeper cuts such as "Money Trees" and "m.A.A.d city" to become breakout songs months after release. Therefore, the album is still alive and highly regarded today.

As a major cultural icon this decade, Lamar remains popular with the release of new material, extensive touring with SZA, including the Super Bowl in 2025. Consequently, all of his music continues to be highly sought after in the marketplace, which has generated significant publicity about his success, with DAMN being a close second, selling nearly 9 million albums to date.