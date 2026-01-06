Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her First Popeyes Franchise & Takes the Hot Girl Empire to the Next Level

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the New Year with a powerful new addition to her Hot Girl Empire....and this one comes with biscuits and business moves. On December 31, 2025, the Grammy-winning rapper officially opened the doors to her first-ever Popeyes franchise in South Beach, Miami.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Megan wasn’t just there for the cameras. She greeted staff by name, hyped up early customers, and even stepped behind the counter to help serve some of the restaurant’s very first orders.

Speaking during the celebration, Megan made it clear this move is bigger than fast food. “This is more than just a restaurant. It’s a celebration of community, culture, and opportunity,” she said. “I’ve always loved Popeyes, and now to be a part of the family as a franchise owner is something I’ll never forget.”

This milestone is the next chapter in Megan’s long relationship with Popeyes. In 2021, she partnered with the brand to launch the wildly popular Hottie Sauce, which became an instant fan favorite nationwide. The collaboration later expanded into fashion with the Thee Heat merchandise collection, blending music, culture, and food into one unforgettable rollout. And this is just the beginning. Megan has a multi-unit development agreement in place, hinting that more Hot Girl Popeyes locations could be coming soon.

Megan now joins a growing list of Black entertainers and athletes who have turned fame into franchise ownership:

• Shaquille O’Neal – Five Guys, Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, Big Chicken

• Rick Ross – Wingstop, Checkers

• Queen Latifah – Fatburger

• NeNe Leakes – Famous Famiglia Pizzeria

• Magic Johnson – T.G.I. Fridays, Starbucks

• Venus Williams – Jamba Juice

• Chris Brown – Burger King

• Patrick Mahomes – Whataburger