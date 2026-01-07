ContestsEvents
DMX to Be Posthumously Ordained as a Minister

Kayla Morgan
This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation

DMX never separated his music from his faith. Long after the beat dropped, his prayers stayed front and center, and now that spiritual thread is being formally honored.

According to a report from Complex, DMX will be posthumously ordained as a minister later this month in a ceremony that honors both his spiritual legacy and his lifelong struggle to reconcile faith, pain, and purpose. The late hip-hop icon will be formally ordained on Saturday, January 10, 2026, during a service held at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a 164-year-old sanctuary with deep historical roots. The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.

A Church Steeped in History

The service will take place at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a historic site that once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Founded in 1860, the church is one of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal Zion congregations in Westchester County. It has also been designated a historic landmark for its role in helping enslaved people escape to freedom.

That setting adds powerful meaning to the moment. DMX’s life story was filled with hardship, survival, and a constant search for redemption. Holding the ordination in a place tied to freedom and resilience links his personal journey to a larger history of struggle and hope.

Ministry Through Music

The service is being led by the Gospel Cultural Center, which is recognizing DMX for the ministry he carried out through his music rather than from a pulpit. While DMX never stood behind a church lectern, his songs often sounded like sermons. He spoke openly about fear, guilt, faith, and the desire to be better.

“Earl Simmons wrestled with God in the public square, turning his pain into a ministry of raw truth,” said Bishop Dr. Osiris Imhotep, founder of the Gospel Cultural Center. “This ordination recognizes the divine calling he fulfilled every time he spoke a prayer into a microphone.”

Those prayers were not hidden. DMX famously opened live shows with spoken prayers, asking for strength and forgiveness in front of thousands of fans. He often closed albums with invocations that felt deeply personal, almost like private conversations with God shared out loud.

A Legacy of Honesty and Faith

DMX died in 2021 at the age of 50, leaving behind a career defined by emotional honesty and spiritual vulnerability. While he was widely known for gritty anthems and an aggressive delivery, his music consistently made room for reflection. He did not pretend to have all the answers. Instead, he shared his doubts and struggles in a way that many listeners related to.

The ordination ceremony will include scripture from Acts 17:31 and is expected to draw a wide audience of hip-hop fans, clergy, and community members. People will gather not only to honor DMX’s impact on music, but also to recognize the spiritual imprint he left on a generation that heard faith and pain collide in his voice.

In the end, the ceremony is less about a title and more about acknowledgment. DMX preached through beats, verses, and prayers spoken straight from the heart. Now, that calling is being officially recognized in a place where history, struggle, and hope have long met.

