Kevin Hart Partners With Authentic Brands Group to Build Global Legacy

Kevin Hart is proving (once again) that he’s playing the long game. The comedian, actor, and entrepreneur has officially entered a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group, a major move that takes his brand far beyond comedy and film.

Under the deal, Authentic will co-own and help manage the Kevin Hart brand, while Hart himself becomes a shareholder in the company. That’s a key detail. This isn’t a standard licensing agreement or celebrity endorsement. Kevin now has equity and a real voice in how his brand expands globally.

So what does that mean in real terms? Authentic will help scale the Kevin Hart brand across consumer products, digital platforms, original content, collaborations, and live experiences. With Authentic’s global infrastructure, Hart’s brand can reach new audiences far beyond the U.S., all while staying aligned with his personal vision and values.

Authentic Brands Group is known for turning iconic names into global lifestyle powerhouses. Its portfolio includes major brands and estates like Reebok, Champion, Muhammad Ali, and Shaquille O’Neal. The company specializes in long-term brand growth, not quick celebrity deals, making this partnership a strategic fit for Hart’s business mindset and legacy goals.

Kevin Hart’s rise is already well documented. He built his career from stand-up comedy stages to sold-out arena tours, blockbuster films, and streaming success. His movies have grossed over $4 billion worldwide, making him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. But behind the scenes, Hart has been just as focused on ownership. Through Hartbeat Productions and HartBeat Ventures, he’s launched and invested in multiple businesses, including Gran Coramino Tequila, VitaHustle wellness, and Hartfelt dog food. Along the way, he’s partnered with major brands like Netflix, Fabletics, and DraftKings.

Speaking of Netflix, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Kevin and his fans. The streaming giant is rolling out multiple Kevin Hart projects, including at least one new stand-up special and a comedy competition series where Hart helps discover the next breakout comedy star. He’s also starring in and producing new films like 72 Hours, a comedy centered around a man who accidentally joins a wild bachelor-party weekend. In addition, there’s growing buzz around the upcoming action-comedy The Leading Man, which pairs Hart with John Cena.

Ultimately, this deal positions Kevin Hart not just as talent, but as a global brand owner with legacy in mind. By aligning with Authentic Brands Group, he’s creating a blueprint for longevity that ensures the Hart name lives well beyond the stage and screen.