Man Accused of Stealing Beyoncé’s Music Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music has pleaded not guilty. The suspect, Kelvin Evans, allegedly stole her personal belongings and the hard drive that contained unreleased music in July 2025.

The incident took place during Beyoncé's Atlanta stop of her Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. The singer performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for four shows between July 10 and July 14.

What Happened in Atlanta?

According to reports, two days before her first show, Beyoncé's choreographer and a dancer reported items were stolen from their rental vehicle. The initial report says that they were parked in a parking deck when the items were stolen. They returned to the truck and found the window had been damaged, and two suitcases had been stolen.

According to USA TODAY, the police report stated, "The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set lists." Other items stolen included AirPods Max headphones, laptops, clothes, and other designer items.

On August 26, 2025, Evans was arrested and taken into custody by police. At the time of the arrest, the stolen items were recovered.

Evans appeared in court on January 7 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.