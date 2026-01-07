ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Man Accused of Stealing Beyoncé’s Music Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music has pleaded not guilty. The suspect, Kelvin Evans, allegedly stole her personal belongings and the hard drive that contained unreleased music in…

Randi Moultrie

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The man accused of stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music has pleaded not guilty. The suspect, Kelvin Evans, allegedly stole her personal belongings and the hard drive that contained unreleased music in July 2025.

The incident took place during Beyoncé's Atlanta stop of her Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. The singer performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for four shows between July 10 and July 14.

What Happened in Atlanta?

According to reports, two days before her first show, Beyoncé's choreographer and a dancer reported items were stolen from their rental vehicle. The initial report says that they were parked in a parking deck when the items were stolen. They returned to the truck and found the window had been damaged, and two suitcases had been stolen.

According to USA TODAY, the police report stated, "The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set lists." Other items stolen included AirPods Max headphones, laptops, clothes, and other designer items.

On August 26, 2025, Evans was arrested and taken into custody by police. At the time of the arrest, the stolen items were recovered.

Evans appeared in court on January 7 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

Evans will return to court on February 11 for a case management hearing.

Beyonce
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Ciara attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicHow Ciara’s Dance Style Influenced Music Culture in the 2000s and BeyondKayla Morgan
BigXthaPlug attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicBigXThaPlug Breaks a Sweat for Health GoalsKayla Morgan
DaBaby performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicDaBaby Announces Fifth Studio Album ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ Set for Jan. 16 ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect