Cam Newton Returns to Charlotte to Ignite Panther Playoff Energy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneersat Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No…It’s Superman!

Cam Newton is headed back to the Queen City, and once again, he’s shifting the energy without throwing a single pass. On Saturday, Newton will step back into Bank of America Stadium to beat the iconic 'Keep Pounding' drum ahead of the Panthers’ playoff game.

Cam’s history with the Carolina Panthers runs deep. It began on April 28, 2011, when Carolina selected him first overall in the NFL Draft. From that moment, he became more than a quarterback; he became the heartbeat of the franchise. Cam won NFL Rookie of the Year in 2011, then delivered a season for the ages in 2015, earning league MVP honors while leading the Panthers to a dominant 15–1 record. That run ended with a Super Bowl appearance on February 7, 2016, putting the Panthers on football’s biggest stage. (And who could forget my legendary karaoke moment with Cam!)

This Panthers season hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been earned. From September through early January, the team battled adversity, leaned on grit, and found ways to win when it mattered most. Young players grew up fast. Veterans set the tone. Now, Carolina is playing postseason football at home under the lights.

That’s why Cam beating the drum right before kickoff matters. It’s more than a ceremony; it’s a bridge between eras. A moment for Panther Nation. A reminder of what belief sounds like in this building.