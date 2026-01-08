ContestsEvents
Cam Newton Returns to Charlotte to Ignite Panther Playoff Energy

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No…It’s Superman! Cam Newton is headed back to the Queen City, and once again, he’s shifting the energy without throwing a single pass. On…

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No…It’s Superman!

Cam Newton is headed back to the Queen City, and once again, he’s shifting the energy without throwing a single pass. On Saturday, Newton will step back into Bank of America Stadium to beat the iconic 'Keep Pounding' drum ahead of the Panthers’ playoff game.

Cam’s history with the Carolina Panthers runs deep. It began on April 28, 2011, when Carolina selected him first overall in the NFL Draft. From that moment, he became more than a quarterback; he became the heartbeat of the franchise. Cam won NFL Rookie of the Year in 2011, then delivered a season for the ages in 2015, earning league MVP honors while leading the Panthers to a dominant 15–1 record. That run ended with a Super Bowl appearance on February 7, 2016, putting the Panthers on football’s biggest stage. (And who could forget my legendary karaoke moment with Cam!)

This Panthers season hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been earned. From September through early January, the team battled adversity, leaned on grit, and found ways to win when it mattered most. Young players grew up fast. Veterans set the tone. Now, Carolina is playing postseason football at home under the lights.

That’s why Cam beating the drum right before kickoff matters. It’s more than a ceremony; it’s a bridge between eras. A moment for Panther Nation. A reminder of what belief sounds like in this building.

The Panthers will take on the Rams with the kickoff starting at 4:30 pm. Cam Newton isn’t just hyping the stadium…he’s reminding NFL fans everywhere what Panther Pride really sounds like.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
