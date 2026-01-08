Cardi B, Teyana Taylor Set Early 2026 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearances
Saturday Night Live has announced its first guest lineup for 2026, with Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and Geese set to appear during the opening weeks of the year. As announced…
Saturday Night Live has announced its first guest lineup for 2026, with Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and Geese set to appear during the opening weeks of the year.
As announced on Wednesday (Jan. 7), Cardi B will return as a musical guest on one of the first episodes of 2026. Geese will also perform on an episode hosted by Teyana Taylor.
January Lineup Takes Shape
The new year begins Jan. 17, when Finn Wolfhard hosts the first episode of 2026, featuring A$AP Rocky as the musical guest. One week later, the Taylor will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
Taylor enters the SNL stage following a standout year. She has earned critical acclaim for her performance in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie and received a best R&B album nomination for Escape Room ahead of the 2026 Grammys. Her episode will also spotlight Geese, continuing the band’s run of high-profile appearances.
Cardi B’s Return to Studio 8H
On Jan. 31, Cardi B will perform on an episode hosted by Alexander Skarsgård, who will be hosting the show for the first time in his career.
The rapper last appeared on SNL in 2018, performing on an episode hosted by the late Chadwick Boseman. She also took part in a pre-taped “Aidy B & Cardi B” sketch alongside Aidy Bryant.
Cardi’s upcoming appearance arrives just ahead of her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February. The tour supports her 2025 sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.
Part of a Packed Season
The latest booking news comes during SNL‘s 51st season. So far, the show has featured Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande as hosts.
Recent musical guests have included Cher, Doja Cat, Lily Allen, Olivia Dean, and Sombr, underscoring the show’s continued pull across pop, hip-hop, and alternative music as it heads into the new year.