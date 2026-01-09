Bryce Vine to Release New Album and Launch North American Tour in February

Bryce Vine has announced a new album titled Let's Do Something Stupid!, set for release on Feb. 20 via Big Noise Music Group. The project marks a decisive return to pop-punk, blending influences from alternative, punk, ska, and modern pop. Positioned as Vine's most creative and expansive body of work to date, the album leans into high-energy songwriting that fuses nostalgic ska-punk textures with contemporary pop hooks.

In support of the release, Vine will launch a North American tour beginning Feb. 19 in Denver. The run continues through March with scheduled stops across the Midwest and East Coast, including Omaha, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. The tour is designed to mirror the album's energetic spirit, emphasizing live performance as a central part of the project's rollout.

Presale tickets for the tour began Jan. 7, with general on-sale starting today at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The routing includes major U.S. markets such as Chicago, New York City, and Boston, reinforcing the scale of the release and Vine's focus on reconnecting with audiences through high-impact shows tied closely to the album's launch window.