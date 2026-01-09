ContestsEvents
Fans Think This Star Might Pop Out During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The latest rumor has all my Nosey Neighbors going CRAZY. Word is, Cardi B might pop out during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and listen… this one actually makes…

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The latest rumor has all my Nosey Neighbors going CRAZY. Word is, Cardi B might pop out during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and listen… this one actually makes a LOT of sense.

When it was announced that Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans already knew this wasn’t going to be a basic performance. This is history in the making. Bad Bunny is the first solo Latino artist to headline the show, and you already know he’s about to turn that stage into a full-on party. So naturally, the big question became: who’s pulling up with him?

Enter Cardi B.

The rumors started swirling online after fans noticed how perfectly the pieces line up. Cardi and Bad Bunny already have undeniable chemistry. Let’s not forget “I Like It”, a song that was EVERYWHERE and still goes up to this day. That track alone feels like it was made for a Super Bowl moment. Add Cardi’s larger-than-life personality, her unmatched energy, and her ability to command a stage, and whew… it would be a MOMENT.

Now, to be clear, nothing has been confirmed. Cardi hasn’t said a word. The NFL hasn’t said a word. Bad Bunny is keeping it real quiet. But that silence hasn’t stopped fans from running wild with theories and wish lists.  Whether it happens or not, one thing is for sure: Bad Bunny’s halftime show is already shaping up to be something special. And if Cardi B hits that stage too?  Baby… the internet might break.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
