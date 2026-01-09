Fetty Wap Is Home

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

After years away from the spotlight, Fetty Wap is officially home. The New Jersey rapper was released early from federal prison this week and has transitioned into home confinement. The news instantly sparked nostalgia, debate, and reflection across hip-hop timelines.

Fetty Wap was sentenced in 2023 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Federal prosecutors linked him to a multi-state drug trafficking operation involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. It was a dramatic fall for an artist who once dominated radio and helped define the melodic wave that reshaped mainstream hip-hop.

Back in 2015, Fetty’s run was undeniable. “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “My Way” didn’t just chart, they became the soundtrack of an era. His gritty love stories, infectious hooks, and raw delivery turned him into a household name almost overnight. Few artists have ever entered the game with that kind of momentum, where every record felt unavoidable. But fame came with complications. Legal trouble, public scrutiny, and personal struggles slowly pulled Fetty away from the music, shifting the conversation from hits to headlines.