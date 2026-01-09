Kelly Rowland & Method Man Star In New Rom-Com, Relationship Goals

Kelly Rowland and Method Man are teaming up for a new romantic comedy that’s already sparking conversation online. Relationship Goals blends Black love, career ambition, and second chances into a modern rom-com that feels both relatable and timely. Streaming February 4 on Amazon Prime Video, the film arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Relationship Goals follows Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland), a driven television producer on the verge of making history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Just as Leah is preparing to secure the biggest win of her career, her past reappears. Her ex-boyfriend Jarrett Roy (Method Man) steps back into her life, and to make matters even more complicated, he’s competing for the same coveted position.

Jarrett insists he’s no longer the man Leah once knew. He claims personal growth, emotional maturity, and a fresh outlook on love, all inspired by the bestselling book Relationship Goals, which also serves as the foundation for the film. What unfolds is a relatable push-and-pull between professional ambition and unresolved feelings, forcing both characters to confront what success and love truly look like at this stage in their lives.

Both leads bring real credibility to the screen. Kelly Rowland has steadily built an acting résumé over the years, starting with early roles like Freddy vs. Jason and evolving into more emotionally layered performances, including her recent turn in Mea Culpa.

Method Man continues his impressive transition from hip-hop legend to respected actor. His award-winning performance as Davis MacLean on Power Book II: Ghost proved his range, and Relationship Goals allows him to showcase charm, vulnerability, and comedic timing.

