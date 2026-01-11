ContestsEvents
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 11

Bianca Barratt
Boyz II Men perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jan. 11 is a day that needs no introductions for fans of hip-hop and R&B. It's one that has ushered in significant developments in the industry.

Nine-time GRAMMY-winning singer Mary J. Blige was born on this day in 1971. Dubbed the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," she's credited with pioneering the hip-hop soul subgenre of contemporary R&B, which blends the hard, gritty beats of hip-hop with soulful, gospel-inspired singing. Her debut album, What's the 411? (1992) is considered the first to fuse these genres in this way. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Also born on this day was Big Bank Hank, in 1956. He was a member of the pioneering hip-hop trio the Sugarhill Gang, known for their crossover hit, "Rapper's Delight" (1979). It was the first rap single to enter the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 36. Keep reading for more hip-hop and R&B history from Jan. 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A few noteworthy albums and singles have been released on this day:

  • 1994: Tony! Toni! Toné! released "(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow" as the third single from their third album, Sons of Soul. The song peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
  • 2011: Lecrae dropped his fifth album, Rehab: The Overdose. It debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, selling 21,204 copies in its first week. It also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian Albums and Gospel Albums charts.
  • 2011: ScHoolboy Q released his debut album, Setbacks. Featuring guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock, it peaked at No. 100 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
  • 2018: "King's Dead" by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake dropped. It was released as the second single for the soundtrack to Marvel's superhero film, Black Panther, and the lead single from Rock's third album, Redemption. The song was Rock's first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 21. It also won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside Anderson .Paak's "Bubblin."

Cultural Milestones

This day has hosted various landmark cultural moments in R&B and hip-hop:

  • 1992: Boyz II Men won the award for Outstanding New Artist at the 24th annual NAACP Image Awards. Other big winners for the night were Patti LaBelle, who was named Entertainer of the Year, and The O'Jays, who won Outstanding Vocal Group.
  • 1999: Will Smith's debut album, Big Willie Style, won an American Music Award for favorite pop/rock album, becoming the first hip-hop album to do so. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart. It also featured Smith's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."

Jan. 11 will go down as one of the most iconic dates in R&B and hip-hop. It has hosted the release of several influential albums and singles, which remain as relevant today as when they first came out. Several artists have also been presented with awards on this day, adding to its legacy.

