Monks Walking 2,300 Miles for Peace Are On Their Way To Charlotte

The monks are officially on their way to Charlotte!

A group of approximately 19 Buddhist monks is currently trekking more than 2,300 miles on foot from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., and they’re expected to arrive in the Queen City around January 15 (please note: this is an estimated date and could shift depending on weather and other circumstances). I’m genuinely excited about this one, because how often do we get to witness something this peaceful, intentional, and meaningful happening right in front of us?

As the monks pass through Charlotte, residents may spot them walking along major roads and neighborhoods throughout the city. While exact locations and times may vary, their presence has already sparked curiosity and excitement across the Charlotte community, with locals eager to witness this rare moment of peace and mindfulness firsthand.

The monks began their Peace Walk on October 26, 2025, and have already passed through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Along the way, they’ve stopped in towns and cities to share a simple but powerful message centered on peace, compassion, unity, and mindful living. After North Carolina, they’ll continue north through Virginia and Maryland. When they reach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the walk will conclude with a final message of peace and unity.

These are Theravada Buddhist monks, followers of the oldest form of Buddhism. Theravada literally means “Teaching of the Elders,” and their way of life reflects that philosophy through simplicity, discipline, mindfulness, and intentional living. They travel with minimal possessions and follow strict daily practices rooted in inner peace. And yes, they’ve got the most adorable travel companion: Aloka the Peace Dog, a rescue from India who’s been walking alongside them and has become a symbol of resilience and light throughout the journey.

If you plan to go see them, because I definitely plan to, the etiquette is simple. Be respectful. Keep noise to a minimum. No loud cheering, no touching, no disrupting the moment. A calm presence is the point. You don’t need to do anything special; just being there is enough.

As for donations, the monks are not selling anything and are not accepting material goods. They rely on community kindness for meals and rest, and any financial donations are handled online only, not on the street. If you see anyone attempting to sell items in their name, that’s not part of the walk.

If you want to follow their journey in real time, you can track their route and daily updates on the official Walk for Peace website and their social media pages. There’s a live map, photos, and stories straight from the road showing exactly where they are and how far they’ve come.