Teddy Riley Teases New R. Kelly Music From Prison

Kayla Morgan
Teddy Riley poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When a quick clip hits social media, it can travel fast. This week, a short snippet posted by Teddy Riley did just that, sparking big reactions and bigger questions.

Riley shared what sounds like a rough remix of one of Chris Brown’s recent popular songs, “It Depends,” featuring vocals from R. Kelly. The clip plays like a phone call, with Kelly letting listeners know it is really him singing and giving a shoutout to Brown. The track was first shared by Kelly's label Rockland Records on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 8).

In his caption, Riley seemed to hint that this might not be a one time thing.
“Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo,” Riley wrote.

Chris Brown appeared to approve. He responded in the comments of Rockland's original post with some eye and fire emojis, suggesting he liked what Kelly did with his song.

Music From Behind Bars?

The idea of new music lines up with something Kelly said last year during an appearance on Inmate Tea with A&P. When asked if he was still making music, he answered without hesitation.

“Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable. That’s not gonna happen, stop singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out…I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking by a Brooklyn jury in 2022. That sentence is scheduled to end in late 2045. He was also found guilty of three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in a separate federal case in Chicago, which carries an additional 20-year sentence.

For now, all fans have is a short clip, a bold caption, and a lot of conversation. Whether more music actually arrives remains to be seen.

R. KelllyTeddy Riley
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
