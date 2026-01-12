Teddy Riley Teases New R. Kelly Music From Prison
When a quick clip hits social media, it can travel fast. This week, a short snippet posted by Teddy Riley did just that, sparking big reactions and bigger questions.
Riley shared what sounds like a rough remix of one of Chris Brown’s recent popular songs, “It Depends,” featuring vocals from R. Kelly. The clip plays like a phone call, with Kelly letting listeners know it is really him singing and giving a shoutout to Brown. The track was first shared by Kelly's label Rockland Records on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 8).
In his caption, Riley seemed to hint that this might not be a one time thing.
“Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo,” Riley wrote.
Chris Brown appeared to approve. He responded in the comments of Rockland's original post with some eye and fire emojis, suggesting he liked what Kelly did with his song.
Music From Behind Bars?
The idea of new music lines up with something Kelly said last year during an appearance on Inmate Tea with A&P. When asked if he was still making music, he answered without hesitation.
“Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable. That’s not gonna happen, stop singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out…I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”
Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking by a Brooklyn jury in 2022. That sentence is scheduled to end in late 2045. He was also found guilty of three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in a separate federal case in Chicago, which carries an additional 20-year sentence.
For now, all fans have is a short clip, a bold caption, and a lot of conversation. Whether more music actually arrives remains to be seen.