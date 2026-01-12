Truist Brings Financial Literacy Simulations to JCSU Football Team in Charlotte

On Monday, the Johnson C. Smith University football team participated in a hands on financial literacy simulation hosted by Truist Bank on campus. The experience was part of the Truist Life, Money, and Choices program, designed to help students understand real world financial decisions before they’re faced with them in real life.

I first learned about the event from my best friend, Keesha, who works for Truist and is in town helping with the program. As soon as she explained what was happening on campus, I knew this was something that needed to be highlighted. Financial literacy isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a life skill, and too many young people don’t get access to it early enough.

Keesha & JCSU Student

Headquartered right here in Charlotte, Truist has a strong presence in the community and a clear commitment to financial education. The Truist Life, Money, and Choices program uses interactive simulations to walk students through budgeting, housing costs, transportation, credit, savings, and unexpected expenses. It allows participants to make decisions, see outcomes, and learn all in a safe, realistic environment.

This partnership aligns perfectly with JCSU’s mission to prepare students for life beyond the classroom. The university is intentional about providing real-life experiences that build leadership, critical thinking, and practical skills. For student-athletes especially, balancing academics, athletics, and future careers makes financial education even more essential.

The need is real. Research shows that only about 30% of U.S. youth demonstrate basic financial literacy, and many young adults report feeling unprepared to manage money, credit, and long-term financial planning. Early exposure to financial education has been linked to better savings habits, stronger credit outcomes, and greater long-term financial stability.

Seeing Truist bring this experience directly to JCSU students and watching them engage, ask questions, and think critically about their futures was powerful. This is what meaningful community partnership looks like, access, education, and investment in the next generation.