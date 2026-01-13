Cash Out Ordered to Pay $40 Million to Sex Trafficking Victim

At first glance, this story sounds like another celebrity court case. But the outcome carries serious weight and a clear message about accountability.

Cash Out has been ordered to pay $40 million to one of the victims he trafficked for sex. According to court documents reported by Complex, the victim, identified as J.M., was awarded $10,000,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $30,000,000 in punitive damages on Jan. 7.

The Civil Lawsuit Explained

J.M. filed a civil suit against Cash Out in federal court in Georgia in 2022. She accused the rapper of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

In her lawsuit, J.M. said she met Cash Out in 2013 and that he quickly forced her into prostitution. She claimed he threatened and beat her if she refused to perform and also forced her to take drugs.

In late December, J.M. won a default judgment against Cash Out for the full $40 million. The judgment was signed by the judge and officially entered into the record last week.

Criminal Convictions Already in Place

The civil ruling comes months after Cash Out, whose real name is John-Michael Hakim Gibson, was convicted in July of leading a sex trafficking enterprise. The 35-year-old Atlanta rapper was tried under a 46-count Georgia RICO indictment.

After seven weeks of testimony that included jail calls, cellphone records, and surveillance footage, jurors convicted Gibson of rape and forcing women into prostitution. His mother, Linda Smith, was convicted of allowing property in her name to be used for prostitution, and his cousin Tyrone Taylor was convicted of raping a woman and forcing her into sex work.

Gibson and Taylor were sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years. Smith was sentenced to 30 years. Gibson maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

What the Ruling Means

In a statement shared with Complex, J.M.’s attorney Matthew Stoddard said, “The court’s ruling underscores that sex trafficking carries serious legal consequences. It sends an important signal that exploiting vulnerable individuals is not only morally reprehensible but will be met with substantial accountability under the law.”

He added, “This judgment reflects a careful judicial recognition of the severity and long-term impact of sex trafficking. It demonstrates that presentation of evidence showcasing the harm and exploitation associated with sex trafficking will compel significant financial consequences regardless of whether a judge or jury is the decision maker.”

Collecting the $40 Million

Stoddard also spoke about how his firm plans to collect the massive payout, including possibly targeting Cash Out’s music earnings.

“Our firm’s fight will continue as we will now seek to collect substantial sums sitting in the Court’s registry as part of forfeiture proceedings associated with the criminal RICO prosecution of Mr. Gibson. We are also exploring the assignment of residual income streams from Mr. Gibson’s rap catalogue,” he said.