Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 3 Is On The Way – Release Date, Price, & Where To Buy

Teyana Taylor is proving once again that she doesn’t just step into spaces… she redefines them.  Jordan Brand has officially announced its latest collaboration with the star, and this time,…

Ms. Jessica
Teyana at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is proving once again that she doesn’t just step into spaces… she redefines them.  Jordan Brand has officially announced its latest collaboration with the star, and this time, Teyana is putting her stamp on one of the most iconic silhouettes in the game: the Air Jordan 3.

The upcoming Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3, dubbed "A Rose From Harlem," keeps the rose theme alive but elevates it.  The sneaker features a mix of rich colors including red, green, cement gray, and earthy tones, paired with rose inspired details that give the classic Jordan 3 silhouette a softer, yet still powerful, edge. From the textures to the color blocking, the shoe feels expressive, bold, and unmistakably Teyana. It’s not just a sneaker; it’s wearable art.

This isn’t Teyana’s first rodeo with Jordan. Back in 2023, she dropped the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2,” a release that blended fashion, storytelling, and culture effortlessly. That sneaker sold out fast and made one thing clear, Teyana understands sneakers the same way she understands music and style.

What makes this drop even more special is the timing. Teyana is in a full-on winning season. She recently took home her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. She also stars in the new Hulu series All’s Fair, all while continuing to expand her creative journey including currently being enrolled in culinary school. This sneaker release feels like a celebration of her evolution, from Harlem to superstar status.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 officially drops on March 4, 2026, and yes these will be highly limited. Retail price is expected to land around $280. You’ll be able to grab them through the Nike SNKRS app, Nike.com, and select Jordan Brand retailers (if you’re quick enough).

If her last Jordan collab is any indication, these will not sit. Start preparing now, because come March, everybody’s going to want a pair.

Ms. Jessica
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
