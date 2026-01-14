Register To Win: BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands & FanFest

The wait is officially over.

The BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands & FanFest is taking over Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, January 24th, and the Queen City is about to feel the noise.

For the first time ever, 10 of the world’s top HBCU marching bands will face off in one epic showdown - bringing unmatched energy, tradition, culture, and sound all under one roof.

Featuring powerhouse bands from:

Mississippi Valley State

Talladega College

Winston-Salem State

Benedict College

Johnson C. Smith University - Charlotte’s hometown pride

South Carolina State Bongo Brothers

Alcorn State - first time in Charlotte

Hampton University - first time in the Queen City

North Carolina A&T - back in Charlotte for the first time in over 10 years

The day kicks off 12 PM to 5 PM with a Food Truck Festival & FanFest, fun for the whole family.

Then at 5 PM, it’s showtime - the Battle of the Bands takes center stage.

This isn’t just a concert.

This is HBCU excellence on full display - and it will sell out.

🎟️ Get your tickets now at bighbcu.com



🎁 Enter now for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets.

One city. One stage. One unforgettable HBCU experience.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.