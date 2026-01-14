Register To Win: BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands & FanFest
The BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands & FanFest is taking over Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, January 24th, and the Queen City is about to feel the noise.
For the first time ever, 10 of the world’s top HBCU marching bands will face off in one epic showdown - bringing unmatched energy, tradition, culture, and sound all under one roof.
Featuring powerhouse bands from:
Mississippi Valley State
Talladega College
Winston-Salem State
Benedict College
Johnson C. Smith University - Charlotte’s hometown pride
South Carolina State Bongo Brothers
Alcorn State - first time in Charlotte
Hampton University - first time in the Queen City
North Carolina A&T - back in Charlotte for the first time in over 10 years
The day kicks off 12 PM to 5 PM with a Food Truck Festival & FanFest, fun for the whole family.
Then at 5 PM, it’s showtime - the Battle of the Bands takes center stage.
This isn’t just a concert.
This is HBCU excellence on full display - and it will sell out.
🎟️ Get your tickets now at bighbcu.com
🎁 Enter now for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets.
One city. One stage. One unforgettable HBCU experience.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 01/14/26 and 11:59 PM ET on 01/23/26 by visiting the participating station’s website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 01/24/26. Upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands at Bojangles Coliseum on January 24, 2026, valued at approximately $125. Prize provided courtesy of BIG HBCU Southern Classic. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.