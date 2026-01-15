Buddhist Monks Bring Peace Walk to Charlotte (and I went to see them)

There are moments in life that slow you down, ground you, and remind you why being present matters. Watching the monks walk through Charlotte was one of those moments for me.

I went to see the monks with my friend, Fariyda, and her daughter, Brooklyn, who is 6 years old. We caught them walking down South Boulevard right before they turned onto Tyvola, heading toward the Marion Diehl Recreation Center for the night. By the time they arrived in the Queen City, it was Day 81 of their journey, and the energy said everything. Thousands of people lined the streets to greet them, yet it never felt chaotic. It felt calm. Intentional. Respectful.

Ms. Jessica, Fariyda, & Brooklyn

What stood out most was how people showed up. No rushing. No yelling. No forcing access. Many people didn’t just watch, they joined. Hundreds quietly fell in behind the monks and walked alongside them in silence toward the rec center. For a stretch of South Blvd, one of Charlotte’s busiest corridors moved at the speed of peace. Sharing that moment with one of my closest friends and witnessing it through the eyes of her 6-year-old daughter made it even more meaningful. Brooklyn got to see what discipline, patience, and purpose look like in real life, not on a screen.

By the time the monks reached Charlotte, they had already walked well over 1,500 miles on foot. Their pilgrimage will total more than 2,300 miles by the time they reach Washington, D.C. This walk isn’t about protest or performance. It’s about mindfulness, compassion, and unity, lived out step by step, day by day.

Today, the monks will make a midday lunch stop at Sugar Creek Recreation Center. From there, they headed north toward Concord, North Carolina, with an overnight stop at zMAX Dragway. Visitors are encourage visit at their stops. You can follow the live map on their official website.

There are clear rules for engaging with the monks, and Charlotte honored them beautifully. Don’t block their path. Don’t interrupt their walking meditation. No touching or crowding. If you join, walk behind them. Donations, when accepted, should be respectful and appropriate. The focus is never access, it’s intention.