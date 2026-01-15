ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

J. Cole Announces ‘The Fall Off’: Release Date & What To Expect

J. Cole shook the culture this week when he announced his long-anticipated new album, The Fall Off, is finally on the way. After years of speculation, subtle teases, and lyrical…

Ms. Jessica
J. Cole is seen in attendance during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals

The “No Role Modelz” rapper celebrates his birthday on January 28. Cole was born on a military base in Germany and raised in North Carolina. He initially gained attention following the release of his debut mixtape in 2007, ‘The Come Up.’ Two years later, he signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and released two additional mixtapes, both to critical acclaim.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

J. Cole shook the culture this week when he announced his long-anticipated new album, The Fall Off, is finally on the way. After years of speculation, subtle teases, and lyrical breadcrumbs, the moment fans have been waiting for is almost here.

If you’ve followed J. Cole’s career closely, you already know The Fall Off isn’t just another album title. He’s been referencing this project for years, signaling that when it arrived, it would carry weight. Now that the announcement is official, it feels like the beginning of a major hip-hop moment.  One that is rooted in intention, not hype.

Details around the tracklist and features are still under wraps. But Cole has never been an artist who leans on guest appearances to make noise. When features appear, they’re purposeful. Expect this project to keep the spotlight on what Cole does best: sharp lyricism, honest reflection, and storytelling that connects. 

The news has also sent fans revisiting his last album, The Off-Season, released in 2021. That project was a reminder that Cole’s pen never dulled. No gimmicks. No distractions. Just bars, confidence, and clarity. Before that, 2014 Forest Hills Drive became a cultural benchmark, proving that a deeply personal, no-features album could still dominate conversations and charts.

And then there’s North Carolina. Cole’s connection to the Carolinas, especially Fayetteville, is woven into every chapter of his career. He never distanced himself from home. Through Dreamville, community investment, and consistent authenticity, he’s shown that where you’re from can remain part of where you’re going.

Ms. Jessica at the Dreamville Festival

With The Fall Off arriving February 2, this doesn’t feel like an ending. It feels like evolution. A moment that reminds us real artistry grows, matures, and still resonates deeply. When J. Cole drops, the culture listens, and this time, everyone is paying attention.

J. ColeMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Pitbull performs live from Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City.
MusicPitbull Announces ‘I’m Back Tour’ With Lil JonKayla Morgan
Singer Pitbull performs during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 15Bianca Barratt
American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
MusicJ. Cole Finally Sets the Date for ‘The Fall-Off’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect