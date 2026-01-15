ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Durk Murder for Hire Trial Date Set for April 2026

Lil Durk’s federal murder for hire trial date is set to begin on April 21. This comes after a motion to reschedule the trial from its original date of January…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Lil Durk, winner of the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” award for “All My Life”, poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lil Durk's federal murder for hire trial date is set to begin on April 21. This comes after a motion to reschedule the trial from its original date of January 20 was granted. The judge granted the motion to move the trial, citing the need for additional time for trial preparation.

The rapper, born Durk Banks, was arrested in October 2024 for an alleged murder for hire allegation. There were five people tied to the rapper were accused of conspiracy to murder for hire in connection to teh shooting of Quando Rondo. Allegedly, the hit was in retaliation for the murder of rapper King Von.

During the shooting, Rondo was not injured, but another person, his 24-year-old cousin, was killed.

Lil Durk has remained in custody since his arrest in 2024. His lawyers report that he has spent the last five months in solitary confinement after he was supposedly found with an Apple Watch. He is now not getting access to the commissary, no in-person visits, and only allowed one phone call per month.

On Thursday, XXL reported that Durk had finally been released from solitary confinement following motions against those conditions. Now, the 33-year-old rapper will wait until his trial starts.

Lil Durk
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Matthew McConaughey attends "The Lost Bus" UK Special Screening at Curzon Mayfair on September 28, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentMatthew McConaughey Trademarks ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ to Block AI UseKayla Morgan
Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time
EntertainmentHighest Grossing Animated Movies of All TimeRandi Moultrie
Teyana at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
EntertainmentTeyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 3 Is On The Way – Release Date, Price, & Where To BuyMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect