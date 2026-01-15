Lil Durk Murder for Hire Trial Date Set for April 2026
Lil Durk’s federal murder for hire trial date is set to begin on April 21. This comes after a motion to reschedule the trial from its original date of January…
Lil Durk's federal murder for hire trial date is set to begin on April 21. This comes after a motion to reschedule the trial from its original date of January 20 was granted. The judge granted the motion to move the trial, citing the need for additional time for trial preparation.
The rapper, born Durk Banks, was arrested in October 2024 for an alleged murder for hire allegation. There were five people tied to the rapper were accused of conspiracy to murder for hire in connection to teh shooting of Quando Rondo. Allegedly, the hit was in retaliation for the murder of rapper King Von.
During the shooting, Rondo was not injured, but another person, his 24-year-old cousin, was killed.
Lil Durk has remained in custody since his arrest in 2024. His lawyers report that he has spent the last five months in solitary confinement after he was supposedly found with an Apple Watch. He is now not getting access to the commissary, no in-person visits, and only allowed one phone call per month.
On Thursday, XXL reported that Durk had finally been released from solitary confinement following motions against those conditions. Now, the 33-year-old rapper will wait until his trial starts.