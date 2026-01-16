DJ McFadden Named Head Football Coach at West Charlotte High School

Big news in the Charlotte high school football scene. DJ McFadden, the celebrated former quarterback and head coach of the Independence High School Patriots, has accepted the head football coaching position at West Charlotte High School, ushering in a new era for the program ahead of the 2026 season.

For me, this announcement holds special significance. I’ve known DJ since he was a kid, long before the championships, accolades, and coaching milestones. So it’s truly an honor to be the first to share this news. When I called to congratulate him and ask how he was feeling about the move, his response said it all. McFadden shared that he’s “excited to be there,” calling West Charlotte a “special place”, words that reflect both gratitude and purpose as he steps into this next chapter.

A legendary figure at Independence, McFadden starred as a quarterback during the early 2000s, leading some of the most dominant Patriot teams in school history. He helped guide Independence to consecutive state championships during its historic 109-game winning streak and earned All-State honors along the way, cementing his place in local football lore.

After graduating, McFadden continued his playing career at East Carolina University before finishing at Winston-Salem State University. He later returned to the Queen City and transitioned into coaching, gaining experience at Myers Park, Butler, and Mallard Creek High Schools. In 2021, he returned home to take over as head coach at Independence, quickly putting the Patriots back in the spotlight.

Under McFadden’s leadership, Independence compiled an impressive 47-15 record in 5 years, highlighted by four straight double-digit win seasons, deep playoff runs, and a 10–3 finish in 2025 with a strong showing in the 7A playoffs.

At West Charlotte, the Lions are coming off a notable run under former head coach Sam Greiner, who led the program from 2021 through 2025. His tenure was marked by a dramatic turnaround, culminating in a 3A state championship in 2024 and a 10–3 record in 2025. The program and Greiner parted ways late in the season, opening the door for new leadership.