Is Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?
Things are changing, and Apple is bringing some trends back. They always say things may go out of style for a minute, but they will return. Remember having a flip phone back in the day? The dramatic close when you wanted to end a conversation. Those were the days. Well, Apple may have heard we're reminiscing on the good old days and decided to bring the flip phone back.
Speculation is stating that the new Apple iPhone 18 is set to release in 2026 and will feature an iconic flip. The new "iPhone Fold" is expected to come out in Fall 2026. Apple Insider reports that Analyst Jeff Pu released a short spec sheet for what we can expect regarding the new phone. Although the information is still too early to confirm, his data usually seems to be accurate.
Of course, many of the features will resemble the 2025 iPhone 17 models, except with a twist... the flip! The iPhone Fold has been speculated for so long, so we will see if it's finally time for the release. If an iPhone Flip is for sure to be released, we will probably hear confirmation from Apple soon.
Now, we wait to find out if the iPhone Flip will for sure be a thing or not. Will you be upgrading your phone to the new flip if it's to be released?