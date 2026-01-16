ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Is Apple Bringing Back the Flip Phone With iPhone 18?

Things are changing, and Apple is bringing some trends back. They always say things may go out of style for a minute, but they will return. Remember having a flip…

Randi Moultrie

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: A person holds Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro Max inside the Apple Store, Regent Street as the new Apple iPhone goes on sale on September 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Things are changing, and Apple is bringing some trends back. They always say things may go out of style for a minute, but they will return. Remember having a flip phone back in the day? The dramatic close when you wanted to end a conversation. Those were the days. Well, Apple may have heard we're reminiscing on the good old days and decided to bring the flip phone back.

Speculation is stating that the new Apple iPhone 18 is set to release in 2026 and will feature an iconic flip. The new "iPhone Fold" is expected to come out in Fall 2026. Apple Insider reports that Analyst Jeff Pu released a short spec sheet for what we can expect regarding the new phone. Although the information is still too early to confirm, his data usually seems to be accurate.

Of course, many of the features will resemble the 2025 iPhone 17 models, except with a twist... the flip! The iPhone Fold has been speculated for so long, so we will see if it's finally time for the release. If an iPhone Flip is for sure to be released, we will probably hear confirmation from Apple soon.

Now, we wait to find out if the iPhone Flip will for sure be a thing or not. Will you be upgrading your phone to the new flip if it's to be released?

AppleiPhone
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Dell Curry looks on prior to the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Human InterestCharlotte Hornets To Retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 Jersey in March Ceremony
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California.
Human InterestNostalgia: Why Everyone Is Obsessed With 2016 AgainKayla Morgan
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis reacts against Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 16Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect