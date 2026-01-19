ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘PARTED’ Exhibit in Charlotte Is A Love Letter to Black Hair

I attended the VIP Grand Opening of PARTED, a new exhibit here in Charlotte, and I walked out feeling seen, nostalgic, and deeply proud. Curated by Davita Galloway, Nadia Meadows,…

Ms. Jessica
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat

PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat

I attended the VIP Grand Opening of PARTED, a new exhibit here in Charlotte, and I walked out feeling seen, nostalgic, and deeply proud. Curated by Davita Galloway, Nadia Meadows, and Cheryse Terry, PARTED is not just an exhibit.  It’s a mirror that reflects our childhood, our culture, our survival, and our joy, all through the lens of Black hair.

Davita Galloway, Nadia Meadows, and Cheryse Terry,

Cheryse Terry, Nadia Meadows, and Davita Galloway

I invited my college friend, Fariyda, to come with me, and almost instantly, the memories started flowing. As we moved through the space, we laughed and reminisced about our “hair days” at Johnson C. Smith University.  Fariyda was the braid expert. Our friend Tasha handled our perms.  And my roller set? Untouchable!  Between the three of us, we were our own campus beauty salon.  That’s the thing about Black hair, it has always created community. It has always turned kitchens, dorm rooms, and back bedrooms into sacred spaces. PARTED captures that truth with care and intention.

Throughout the exhibit, the curators’ own words guide the experience:

“Hair is never just hair. It is memory braided into muscle. Ritual passed hand to hand. A language spoken without words. For Black people, hair has always been a site of ingenuity, resistance, care, play, and becoming.  PARTED is a multisensory exhibit honoring Black hair as history, art, and lived experience. From ancestral braiding traditions to kitchen-table rituals, from bold declarations of style to quiet acts of protection, this exhibit traces how our crowns cany stories across generations. Here, hair is archive and future something shaped by mood, movement, survival, and joy.  Throughout the exhibit, you'll encounter expressions of Black hair across decades; iconic and everyday tools, products, and memorabilia; and original artwork created with or inspired by hair as material, muse, and metaphor. Each section invites you to feel texture, recall memory, and consider how hair marks who we are and how we choose to show up in the world.  As you move through PARTED, we invite you to reflect: What has your hair carried for you? What has it protected? What has it helped you become?”

Those words perfectly frame what you experience inside. PARTED doesn’t tell you what to feel… it invites you to remember.

How to Experience PARTED

Dates: January 19–25

Location: Dupp & Swat, 1824 Statesville Ave, Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28206

Bonus: Daily workshops that add an interactive, hands-on layer to the exhibit

If you’re in Charlotte, PARTED is absolutely worth your time. Come ready to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with the memories your hair has carried and the future it’s still shaping.

PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
PARTED exhibit at Dupp & Swat
HairMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during Netflix's MEA CULPA | Girls Night Out Screening
Power 98Kelly Rowland & Method Man Star In New Rom-Com, Relationship GoalsMs. Jessica
Fetty Wap Is Home
Power 98Fetty Wap Is HomeMs. Jessica
Beyonce Knowles makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live
Power 98MTV World Premiere: 20 of The Biggest Music Videos To Debut on The NetworkMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect