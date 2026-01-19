Quince Releases A$AP Rocky Vinyl and T-Shirt for ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ Album

Quince stated that there will be a rare collaboration with A$AP Rocky by creating a limited edition vinyl and apparel release labelled as DON'T BE DUMB, which can only be purchased through Quince.com. The release also provides an affiliate link and tracking for both the vinyl and the T-shirt.

Quince's Cultural Merchandise Strategy through Accessible Luxury Popculture is represented with the price of $22.99 for the DON'T BE DUMB vinyl. The vinyl itself can also serve as a decoration and cultural symbol of Rocky's musical crafting, alongside Quince's craftsmanship through minimalist designs.

The co-branded layout of the vinyl includes imagery associated with The Shirthead — one of the main characters that compose the overall artwork for the album. This design link bridges how this physical product is perceived with how it fits into the album's overall storyline; it reinforces both collaborations' emphasis on making culturally relevant products whose designs reflect that commitment.

In addition to the vinyl, Quince is releasing a limited-edition DON'T BE DUMB T-shirt priced at $50. The shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, features a premium slub jersey fabric, and has the slogan printed upside down on the back. The garment is presented as an elevated essential aligned with the album's aesthetic.

"This collaboration reflects how we think about modern luxury," said Antonieta Moreland, Head of Brand at Quince. "Great design, cultural relevance, and access should never be mutually exclusive."

The partnership has been framed by Moreland in a manner congruent with what Quince has offered in the past, through an overarching brand philosophy centred on three key principles: integrity in design, cultural relevance, and accessibility. She positions the collaboration as an example of how Quince approaches partnerships without traditional luxury gatekeeping or inflated markups.

The press release for Quince reaffirmed its goal of providing affordable luxury essentials by partnering directly with creators and manufacturers rather than through traditional retailers, which add extra cost through markups. This partnership with Rocky also follows the same model, coordinating directly with him and his team.