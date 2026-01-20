This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 20
On Jan. 20, Joey Bada$$ was born in 1995. His first two full-length releases, B4.Da.$ (2015) and All-Amerikkkan Badass (2017), both cracked the Billboard 200’s top ten, peaking at No. 5….
On Jan. 20, Joey Bada$$ was born in 1995. His first two full-length releases, B4.Da.$ (2015) and All-Amerikkkan Badass (2017), both cracked the Billboard 200's top ten, peaking at No. 5. He shares a birthday with Questlove, who was born in 1971. A six-time GRAMMY winner, he is the drummer and co-frontman of the hip-hop band The Roots. He has also produced recordings for prominent hip-hop and R&B artists, including Common, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and D'Angelo.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day saw the release of many seminal albums.
- 1998: Young Bleed released his debut album, My Balls and My Word, under No Limit and Priority Records. The project peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2004: Dizzee Rascal's debut album, Boy in da Corner, dropped in the US. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard US Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 14 on the US Independent Albums chart.
- 2015: Joey Bada$$ released his debut album, B4.Da.$$. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, earning him his first top-10 album in the US. The project also reached No. 1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the US Independent Albums chart.
- 2015: Lupe Fiasco dropped his fifth album, Tetsuo & Youth. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Jan. 20 has hosted landmark performances over the years.
- 1969: James Brown performed at President Richard Nixon's Inaugural Gala despite having endorsed his opponent, Hubert Humphrey. The “Godfather of Soul” electrified the crowd with some of his popular numbers.
- 2009: Beyoncé gave a memorable performance at The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. The songstress serenaded President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with Etta James's signature song, “At Last,” for their first dance as the President and First Lady of the United States.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Several prominent industry figures also passed on this day.
- 2009: David “Fathead” Newman died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 75. One of the most acclaimed R&B saxophonists, he performed on recordings by Aretha Franklin, Aaron Neville, and Queen Latifah, among others.
- 2012: Etta James died at the age of 73, barely a year after being diagnosed with leukemia. She was widely seen as a bridge between R&B and rock and roll. She rose to fame in the 60s with hits like “At Last” (1960), “Something's Got a Hold on Me” (1962), and “I'd Rather Go Blind” (1967). She was a recipient of three GRAMMY Awards during her lifetime and was inducted into the Rock& Roll Hall of Fame (1993), the GRAMMY Hall of Fame (1999), and the Blues Hall of Fame (2001).
From genre-defining album releases to groundbreaking performances and more, Jan. 20 has witnessed many critical moments in R&B and hip-hop. It's not surprising that it remains a watershed date in these genres.