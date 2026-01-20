This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 20

On Jan. 20, Joey Bada$$ was born in 1995. His first two full-length releases, B4.Da.$ (2015) and All-Amerikkkan Badass (2017), both cracked the Billboard 200's top ten, peaking at No. 5. He shares a birthday with Questlove, who was born in 1971. A six-time GRAMMY winner, he is the drummer and co-frontman of the hip-hop band The Roots. He has also produced recordings for prominent hip-hop and R&B artists, including Common, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and D'Angelo.