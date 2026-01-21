ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

From Bayou Barbie to Netflix: Angel Reese Joins Cast of Hunting Wives Season 2

Did you watch The Hunting Wives on Netflix?  I did, and I really enjoyed it.  It was one of those shows that pulled me in almost immediately and kept my…

Ms. Jessica
Angel Reese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Angel Reese attends the “A House Of Dynamite” Red Carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Did you watch The Hunting Wives on Netflix?  I did, and I really enjoyed it.  It was one of those shows that pulled me in almost immediately and kept my attention until the finale. So when I heard Angel Reese is officially joining the cast for Season 2, I was genuinely excited. It adds even more anticipation to a show that already left viewers wanting more.

Angel Reese Joins Hunting Wives Cast

Angel will appear in a recurring role as ‘Trainer Barbie’, and honestly, could there be a more perfect name? It’s a fun nod to her “Bayou Barbie” persona. If you know Angel, you already know she brings confidence, edge, and undeniable presence to everything she touches. She’s been building a brand beyond basketball, and this role places her right in the middle of a great show.

If you somehow missed Season 1 of The Hunting Wives, let me catch you up. What starts as a polished group of wealthy women quickly unravels into a world filled with secrets, obsession, and messiness. It’s glamorous, dark, and just uncomfortable enough to keep you clicking “next episode” without even realizing how late it’s gotten.

And that Season 1 finale……WHEW!  The show ends on a cliffhanger that leaves so many questions unanswered, especially surrounding the murder at the center of the story. Just when you think you’re finally connecting the dots, the rug gets pulled completely out from under you.

Another reason this show hits close to home for me… CHARLOTTE!  Much of The Hunting Wives was filmed in Charlotte, NC.  A Charlotte radio station logo, Country 103.7, even makes an appearance in one of the scenes. I love seeing the city I love represented on screen.

With Angel Reese joining the cast and all that unfinished business from Season 1, Season 2 already feels like it’s shaping up to be even messier, bolder, and more addictive.  And I’m ready.  Now Netflix… don’t play with us. Drop the premiere date for Season 2!

Angel ReeseMs. JessicaNetflix
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Performances to Expect at Super Bowl LX
EntertainmentPerformances to Expect at Super Bowl LXRandi Moultrie
The Sphere is Expanding to the East Coast
EntertainmentThe Sphere is Expanding to the East CoastRandi Moultrie
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Sinners" European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentHailee Steinfeld Got an Adam Sandler Seal of ApprovalKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect