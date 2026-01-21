From Bayou Barbie to Netflix: Angel Reese Joins Cast of Hunting Wives Season 2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Angel Reese attends the “A House Of Dynamite” Red Carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Did you watch The Hunting Wives on Netflix? I did, and I really enjoyed it. It was one of those shows that pulled me in almost immediately and kept my attention until the finale. So when I heard Angel Reese is officially joining the cast for Season 2, I was genuinely excited. It adds even more anticipation to a show that already left viewers wanting more.

Angel Reese Joins Hunting Wives Cast

Angel will appear in a recurring role as ‘Trainer Barbie’, and honestly, could there be a more perfect name? It’s a fun nod to her “Bayou Barbie” persona. If you know Angel, you already know she brings confidence, edge, and undeniable presence to everything she touches. She’s been building a brand beyond basketball, and this role places her right in the middle of a great show.

If you somehow missed Season 1 of The Hunting Wives, let me catch you up. What starts as a polished group of wealthy women quickly unravels into a world filled with secrets, obsession, and messiness. It’s glamorous, dark, and just uncomfortable enough to keep you clicking “next episode” without even realizing how late it’s gotten.

And that Season 1 finale……WHEW! The show ends on a cliffhanger that leaves so many questions unanswered, especially surrounding the murder at the center of the story. Just when you think you’re finally connecting the dots, the rug gets pulled completely out from under you.

Another reason this show hits close to home for me… CHARLOTTE! Much of The Hunting Wives was filmed in Charlotte, NC. A Charlotte radio station logo, Country 103.7, even makes an appearance in one of the scenes. I love seeing the city I love represented on screen.