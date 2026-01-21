Method Man Got Flowers From Destiny’s Child After Apology

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Method Man recently shared one of the most humbling moments of his career, and it came with a surprise he never saw coming. Years after a tense run-in with Destiny’s Child, the Wu-Tang legend says Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams quietly accepted his apology by sending him flowers.

He told the story during a new appearance on My Expert Opinion, where he was also promoting his film Relationship Goals, which stars Kelly Rowland.

A question that opened the door

While talking with host Math Hoffa, Method Man was asked if his 2022 public apology had anything to do with him being cast alongside Rowland.

Spoiler. It did not.

According to Method Man, Kelly Rowland did not even remember the incident.

"She ain't f---ing remember. She ain't remember," Meth said. "And she had never seen [my apology]. But Michelle played it… I didn't bring it up. She brought it up to me."

How the apology traveled

Method Man explained that his apology from 2022, which also happened on My Expert Opinion, spread far beyond what he expected. Eventually, it reached Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

"After that, I remember Miss Tina Knowles had made a comment about it [on Instagram]," he said.

"I forgot what the comment was. I can't give it verbatim, but basically saying how it takes a real man to stand up… to call himself out on their faults."

Then came the moment that truly surprised him.

"After that, about two weeks later, maybe a week later, I got flowers sent to my house," Meth said. "And it was signed Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle."

Looking back at the mistake

The incident that sparked the apology happened at the MOBO Awards in September 2004. Method Man says he was in a bad place emotionally at the time and reacting from pain.

"I didn't like myself, so I didn't like anybody f---ing else," he said.

He admitted that during that period, he often took his frustrations out on people around him, including those in his Def Jam circle who "did not deserve it."

Method Man remembered meeting Destiny’s Child years earlier, back when the group had four members, and said they were "very nice" and respectful. But at the MOBO Awards, when he tried to greet them, he thought they ignored him. Later, he realized they probably just did not hear him in the loud venue.

In the moment, though, he reacted badly. He refused to shake hands and dismissed them with an insult. Years later, he could clearly see how wrong he was.

"Neither Kelly, Beyoncé, or Michelle ever did any-f---ing-thing to me," he said.