Teyana Taylor Turns Stolen Chicken Parm Into a ‘Waiting to Exhale Moment’ on ‘SNL’
Teyana Taylor is about to hit a huge career milestone, and she is warming up the crowd in the funniest way possible. The singer, actress, and style icon will host…
Teyana Taylor is about to hit a huge career milestone, and she is warming up the crowd in the funniest way possible. The singer, actress, and style icon will host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2026, and her promo already feels like must-see TV.
To get fans excited, Taylor dug deep into movie history and pulled out a scene that still lives rent-free in pop culture. The result is playful, dramatic, and perfectly on brand.
A Dance Lesson Gone Wrong
In a promo clip posted Wednesday (Jan. 21), the One Battle After Another star hangs out with SNL cast member Ashley Padilla. Padilla complains that she keeps hurting herself while trying to copy Taylor’s famous dance from Ye’s 2016 “Fade” music video. Taylor looks confused and fires back, “Why you humping the floor so hard?”
Things only get worse from there.
Padilla then finds out through a text that her SNL bestie, fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes, ate the chicken parm she had been saving in the cast fridge. Taylor reacts with calm disbelief before switching gears completely. “Your so-called ‘best friend’ ate your perfect bite?” she asks. Then she promises revenge, channeling pure movie drama: “He gonna regret eating that parm.”
Full Angela Bassett Mode
The clip suddenly cuts to Taylor in a nightgown and robe, recreating Angela Bassett’s unforgettable scene from the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale (Check it out here). With dramatic music playing, Taylor tears apart Dismukes’ office, tosses his stuff into a cart, and sets it on fire.
She sells the moment by perfectly copying Bassett’s emotion and delivery. “This mother sucker’s psychotic,” she cries. “Bernadine, you don’t deserve this!”
Taylor hosts Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Jan. 24), with Geese serving as musical guest. The episode follows the show’s first 2026 broadcast, led by Finn Wolfhard, with A$AP Rocky performing.
If this promo is any clue, Taylor’s SNL debut is going to be bold, funny, and unforgettable. Watch her channel Bassett’s Waiting to Exhale character ahead of this weekend’s SNL below.