A$AP Rocky Shares Story of First Meeting With Rihanna Outside NYC Nightclub on ‘Tonight Show’

A$AP Rocky told Jimmy Fallon about meeting Rihanna for the first time. The Tonight Show appearance had the rapper recounting how bouncers blocked him from entering a New York City nightclub. This happened years before he became a star.

"I wasn't famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn't get in! The bouncers didn't want to let me in," said A$AP Rocky.. "I was with my friend, the late, great Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams, and we kinda was getting into it with the bouncers and she came out and we locked eyes right away. I was just like, in a daze."

Fallon wanted to know if Rihanna helped him get in. The rapper said, "No." The audience laughed.

"I was a little embarrassed that she caught me, like, you know, bickering with the guard and stuff like that," he said.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna started their romance in 2020, though they'd been friends since 2012. They have three kids.