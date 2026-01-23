Student Voices Driving Change: How CMS’s SAAC Is Empowering Student-Athletes

There are moments during interviews when you can feel the work being done is bigger than titles, bigger than programs, and bigger than checklists. My conversation with Tamara Satterfield, Graduation Specialist and Advisor of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was one of those moments.

At the heart of everything Tam shared was one powerful theme: the Student-Athlete Advisory Council gives our youth a voice and that voice has led to real, measurable change across CMS athletics.

The Student-Athlete Advisory Council was created to ensure student-athletes across the district aren’t just participants in sports, but partners in the process. Through the council, students from different schools, sports, and backgrounds come together to share feedback, raise concerns, and offer solutions rooted in their lived experiences. And according to Tam, those conversations aren’t just happening, they’re being heard.

Student-athlete input has helped shape decisions, improve communication, and strengthen the overall athletic experience throughout CMS. From addressing day-to-day challenges to helping administrators better understand what’s happening on the ground, SAAC has become a vital bridge between students and leadership. It’s proof that when young people are trusted with responsibility, they rise to the occasion.

This conversation was a powerful reminder of why community-centered dialogue matters. When we intentionally uplift student voices, we don’t just improve athletics; we strengthen our schools and, ultimately, our communities.