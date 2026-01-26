ContestsEvents
America’s Next Top Model Docuseries Coming to Netflix

Do you remember the golden age of reality TV? Fighting for someone’s love, Real World, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, and America’s Next Top Model. We were…

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Model and TV personality Tyra Banks visits Build Studio to discuss the show “America’s Next Top Model” at Build Studio on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Do you remember the golden age of reality TV? Fighting for someone's love, Real World, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, and America's Next Top Model. We were glued to our television every week to see what insane challenges Tyra Banks and the team created. Now, a new Netflix documentary series will highlight the dark truth of one of the most popular competition shows ever.

On Monday, Netflix announced Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. The documentary is set to release on February 16 and will highlight the in-depth behind-the-scenes of the show. The three-part series features interviews from past contestants, winners, J. Alexander, Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker, and Tyra Banks herself. They will talk about their time on the show, as well as some of the trauma over the last few decades.

What Was America's Next Top Model?

America's Next Top Model was created by supermodel Tyra Banks and ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2016. The show followed a new group of contestants fighting to break into the modeling industry. The contestants lived together, competed in weekly challenges, and were eliminated one by one until there was a grand winner at the end. The winner received prize money, modeling contracts, and exposure beyond their wildest dreams. But, at what cost?

Over the last few years, we have heard from many past contestants about their negative experiences on the show. Form inapproriate on camera incident, drastic makeovers, and a lot of mental challenges they faced during their time on the show. Judges and viewers made comments about their look, weight, shape, and more week by week. Since the show ended, many fans and contestants have brought up many problematic moments that were featured on the show.

The new docuseries will reveal many of the hidden truths behind the show's wildest moments. Take a look at the complete trailer below.

