Viral Child’s NFL Pick Draws Cardi B Reaction Ahead of Patriots Win

What started as a cute football prediction quickly turned into a serious conversation about social media, kids, and keeping things in perspective.

Four-year-old Reese Donatelli is known online for her silly NFL playoff predictions. In her videos, she randomly picks teams by grabbing mini helmets, sometimes choosing based on outfit colors or snacks she likes. Fans love the clips because her picks are often wrong, a running joke many call a “reverse curse.”

But one recent video stirred unexpected drama.

A Viral Moment Turns Heated

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Reese picked against New England. The prediction made its way to Cardi B, who reacted during an Instagram Live that quickly spread online.

"That little white girl said we weren't going to win. F--- that b----! I told y'all," Cardi said.

Moments later, she realized her mistake and took it back.

"I'm sorry! I didn't mean to say that," she added.

Even with the apology, many viewers were upset, pointing out that Reese is a young child taking part in a harmless, family-friendly trend.

A Dad Speaks Up

Reese’s father, Anthony Donatelli, did not stay quiet. He reminded everyone that the videos are meant to be fun and nothing more.

"That's my daughter... She's 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don't direct profanity toward a child," he said.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Anthony explained that Reese’s choices are not serious football opinions.

"It's nuts," he said. "She's obviously not an NFL analyst. She's picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she'll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly little things as reasons why she picks certain teams."

In the end, Reese’s pick did not come true. The Patriots beat the Broncos 10-7.

From Controversy to Celebration

After the win, Cardi B had plenty to celebrate. Her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, secured a spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

Cardi braved freezing temperatures in Colorado to attend the game and was filmed on the field after the final whistle, bursting with excitement.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl!” she cheered in a video shared by the NFL. “Oh my God!”

She also posted clips of Diggs being interviewed, proudly yelling, “That’s my baby!”

Diggs, clearly emotional, wiped away tears as he spoke with teammates.

“They can’t hold us down forever, man” Diggs said. “God is good!”

Game Day Glam and Family Love

Cardi kept the energy going by hyping up Diggs’ mom, Stephanie Diggs, asking how she felt after the win.

“My side hurts,” Stephanie joked.

The rapper also showed off her bold game day outfit, featuring long green hair, an all-black leather look, a custom Jagne curve-hugging lace corset, Amina Muaddi boots, and a Hermès Birkin bag. Despite the cold, the outfit covered her entire body, including her hands.

After the victory, Cardi and Diggs hugged on the field. Wearing a fur coat over her outfit, Cardi smiled as they swayed together. When their celebratory kiss knocked off her baseball hat, Diggs picked it up and gently placed it back on her head.