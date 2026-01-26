ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Viral Child’s NFL Pick Draws Cardi B Reaction Ahead of Patriots Win

What started as a cute football prediction quickly turned into a serious conversation about social media, kids, and keeping things in perspective. Four-year-old Reese Donatelli is known online for her…

Kayla Morgan
Artist Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7.
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

What started as a cute football prediction quickly turned into a serious conversation about social media, kids, and keeping things in perspective.

Four-year-old Reese Donatelli is known online for her silly NFL playoff predictions. In her videos, she randomly picks teams by grabbing mini helmets, sometimes choosing based on outfit colors or snacks she likes. Fans love the clips because her picks are often wrong, a running joke many call a “reverse curse.”

But one recent video stirred unexpected drama.

A Viral Moment Turns Heated

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos, Reese picked against New England. The prediction made its way to Cardi B, who reacted during an Instagram Live that quickly spread online.

"That little white girl said we weren't going to win. F--- that b----! I told y'all," Cardi said.

Moments later, she realized her mistake and took it back.

"I'm sorry! I didn't mean to say that," she added.

Even with the apology, many viewers were upset, pointing out that Reese is a young child taking part in a harmless, family-friendly trend.

A Dad Speaks Up

Reese’s father, Anthony Donatelli, did not stay quiet. He reminded everyone that the videos are meant to be fun and nothing more.

"That's my daughter... She's 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don't direct profanity toward a child," he said.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Anthony explained that Reese’s choices are not serious football opinions.

"It's nuts," he said. "She's obviously not an NFL analyst. She's picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she'll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly little things as reasons why she picks certain teams."

In the end, Reese’s pick did not come true. The Patriots beat the Broncos 10-7.

From Controversy to Celebration

After the win, Cardi B had plenty to celebrate. Her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, secured a spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

Cardi braved freezing temperatures in Colorado to attend the game and was filmed on the field after the final whistle, bursting with excitement.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl!” she cheered in a video shared by the NFL. “Oh my God!”

She also posted clips of Diggs being interviewed, proudly yelling, “That’s my baby!”

Diggs, clearly emotional, wiped away tears as he spoke with teammates.

“They can’t hold us down forever, man” Diggs said. “God is good!”

Game Day Glam and Family Love

Cardi kept the energy going by hyping up Diggs’ mom, Stephanie Diggs, asking how she felt after the win.

“My side hurts,” Stephanie joked.

The rapper also showed off her bold game day outfit, featuring long green hair, an all-black leather look, a custom Jagne curve-hugging lace corset, Amina Muaddi boots, and a Hermès Birkin bag. Despite the cold, the outfit covered her entire body, including her hands.

After the victory, Cardi and Diggs hugged on the field. Wearing a fur coat over her outfit, Cardi smiled as they swayed together. When their celebratory kiss knocked off her baseball hat, Diggs picked it up and gently placed it back on her head.

From a viral prediction to a Super Bowl-bound celebration, the moment was a reminder that what starts online can grow quickly, and sometimes it helps to remember who the videos are really for.

cardi bNFL
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kanye West attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKanye West Apologizes For Problematic Behavior, Blames Bipolar Disorder in WSJ AdErin Cline
Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLil Durk Fights Use of His Lyrics as Evidence Ahead of April TrialKayla Morgan
Benny The Butcher speaks onstage at GRAMMY Week Label Spotlight Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 26Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect