ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rihanna Plans Work With Alchemist and Knxwledge for New Album

Rihanna wants to collaborate with hip-hop producers Alchemist and Knxwledge on her next album. A$AP Rocky revealed this during a recent January 2026 interview. “Yo, she be encouraging me,” A$AP…

Melissa Lianne
Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Rihanna wants to collaborate with hip-hop producers Alchemist and Knxwledge on her next album. A$AP Rocky revealed this during a recent January 2026 interview.

"Yo, she be encouraging me," A$AP Rocky told the show's hosts, according to Complex. "Her style is so crazy, 'cause you wouldn't expect her to like the people she f*k with. She f*k with Alchemist. That's who she wanna work with."

The singer has an interest in Knxwledge, too. The beatmaker gained recognition through his work with Anderson Paak as NxWorries.

A$AP Rocky started sharing more about upcoming projects. Then he stopped. "Wait 'til you...," he said before cutting himself off mid-thought. He worried he'd said too much. "See, I shouldn't even be doing all this 'cause now her fans, they gonna be all over me."

Rihanna's last album dropped almost ten years ago. Fans wondered if she'd abandoned music to run her Fenty brand full-time.

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she explained that music remains a cathartic experience. She said there's no set genre yet.

"There's no genre now. That's why I waited," Rihanna said. "Every time, I was just like, 'No, it's not me. It's not right, it's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this, I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour.'"

She added that the time away from music needs to count. "After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears," the singer said. "It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait."

ASAP RockyRihanna
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Lauren Jauregui performs onstage during GLAAD's Fifth Annual #SpiritDay Concert at The Belasco on October 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLauren Jauregui Talks Self-Compassion and New Single After DWTS RunMelissa Lianne
Jordan Chiles attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club celebrates the launch of the 2025 Issue on May 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicUCLA Gymnast Chiles Receives Flowers and Note From Beyoncé After Paris Olympics TributeMelissa Lianne
Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
MusicPost Malone Compilation Hits Top 10 on Streaming Chart After Two YearsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect