Keke Palmer Pulls Off a Fashion Heist in ‘I Love Boosters’: WatchTrailer
If stealing designer clothes sounds wrong, don’t worry. In I Love Boosters, it comes with a wink, a plan, and a whole lot of style. Keke Palmer is at the…
If stealing designer clothes sounds wrong, don’t worry. In I Love Boosters, it comes with a wink, a plan, and a whole lot of style. Keke Palmer is at the center of a slick new comedy that turns shoplifting into something closer to teamwork than crime.
On Tuesday, Jan. 27, Neon released the first trailer for the ensemble film. The movie stars Palmer alongside Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.
A Crew With a Mission
The setup is simple and fun. "A crew of professional shoplifters takes aim at a cutthroat fashion maven," reads a synopsis for the movie. "It's like community service." The line hints at the film’s playful tone and its interest in flipping power dynamics on their head.
Boots Riley Returns
I Love Boosters marks the first movie from writer-director Boots Riley since his 2018 satirical comedy Sorry to Bother You. That film starred Stanfield as a telemarketer who finds success after putting on an accent at work. Sorry to Bother You won an Independent Spirit Award in 2019 for the Best First Feature award and became known for its bold ideas and sharp humor.
A Surprise Casting Reveal
Riley teased fans with one last twist before the trailer dropped. When he shared the movie’s poster on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 26, he revealed an unexpected cast member. "Oh yeah- and we were keeping it a surprise, but then we thought F--- THE SURPRISE," he wrote. "Don Cheadle is also in this, and he's brilliant."
With a stacked cast, a clever premise, and Riley’s signature style, I Love Boosters looks ready to steal some attention.