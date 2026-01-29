ContestsEvents
Teyana Taylor Says Beyoncé Taught Her to Bet on Herself

Teyana Taylor has never been shy about giving credit where it is due. This time, she is shining the spotlight on Beyoncé and a lesson that helped change how she…

Kayla Morgan
Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor has never been shy about giving credit where it is due. This time, she is shining the spotlight on Beyoncé and a lesson that helped change how she moved through the music and entertainment business.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the R&B star shared a piece of advice from the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer that has stayed with her for years. According to Taylor, Beyoncé told her to “invest in yourself.”

“Don’t take it personal,” the One Battle After Another star adds of the 35-time Grammy winner’s guidance. “This is a business.”

Lessons Learned Early

Taylor explained that Beyoncé has known her since she was just 15 years old, which made the advice hit even harder. Back then, Taylor admits she was leading with her heart and not always understanding how the industry worked.

“I definitely came in the business at a time where I went into everything with my heart, and I didn’t understand certain things, and I would go to her and she’s just like, ‘Don’t take it personal.’ My mom would tell me the same thing,” she recalled.

Over time, Taylor realized that advice was not just comforting. It was necessary. She says she carried it with her “for the long haul,” especially when she discovered how isolating creative work can be.

“I didn’t know that certain things would be isolating where you would feel like, ‘Oh s---, in order for it to be done the way I see it in my head, I’m going to have to do this s--- myself.’”

Betting on Yourself

According to the All’s Fair actress, Beyoncé helped her understand the reality behind making big ideas happen. A vision costs money, time, and trust in yourself.

Sometimes, that means most of the paycheck goes right back into the project.

“The majority of your money [is] going toward everybody you had to pay to bring your vision to life,” Taylor told the outlet.

“Every single check ain’t going to hit your pocket, and that’s only if you truly believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is investing in yourself — and she taught me that,” she added.

Taylor also says she was inspired by Beyoncé’s attitude. Watching one of the biggest stars in the world stay kind and grounded left a lasting impression.

“That instilled in me if the Beyoncé is this way and she’s so grounded and she’s so this, this is the way I need to be,” she said to the outlet.

Adds Taylor, “And [Beyoncé], being as humble as she is and as grounded as she is, definitely showed me everything that I needed to know…and I don’t take for granted.”

Turning Advice Into Design

That same mindset of investing in herself shows up in Taylor’s work outside of music and film. Jordan Brand recently revealed the first official look at the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose,” ending months of speculation.

The sneaker features a Fir green leather upper with Metallic Gold eyelets and leather overlays placed over a Cement Gray base. The midsole has a rugged texture inspired by concrete, while a Fire Red rose emblem stands out on the tongue. A removable thorn vine wraps around the shoe, adding a bold, sculptural detail. A Gum Brown outsole and OG-style Nike Air branding on the heel complete the design.

The idea behind the shoe comes from one of Taylor’s favorite metaphors. Overcoming a struggle is like a rose rising out of the concrete.

That same theme appeared in her earlier Jordan Brand work, including her 2023 capsule collection headlined by the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2. That release featured thorn details, a custom rose lace lock with her initials, and design elements spelling out “Tey.” The accompanying apparel blended early-2000s New York style with classic Jordan DNA.

From career advice to creative control, Taylor’s journey reflects the lesson Beyoncé gave her years ago. Believe in yourself, invest in yourself, and let the work speak for itself.

