This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 29

Jan 29 is an outstanding date in R&B and hip-hop for numerous reasons. Charlie Wilson was born on this day in 1953. He was the lead vocalist for the R&B group The Gap Band, known for hits like “I Don't Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops),” “Yearning for Your Love,” and “Early in the Morning.” Wilson is a thirteen-time GRAMMY Award nominee and a two-time NAACP Image Award winner. He was also named the No. 1 R&B Artist by Billboard magazine in 2009 and 2020.

Houston-born rapper Riff Raff was also born on this day in 1982. He shot to mainstream prominence with his debut album, Neon Icon (2014), which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several noteworthy records came out on this day.

1991: Gerardo released his debut album, Mo' Ritmo, through Interscope Records. The label's first-ever release, it reached No. 36 on the Billboard 200 and No. 64 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2016: Kevin Gates dropped his debut album, Islah. Featuring guest appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Jamie Foxx, and Trey Songz, it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, also peaking at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2016: Saul Williams' fifth album, MartyrLoserKing, was released under Fader Label. Although it failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it performed fairly well on other Billboard charts, reaching No. 37 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 23 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day has ushered in many important cultural milestones in the industry.

1977: Rose Royce's “Car Wash” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released as the lead single from their debut album, Car Wash: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the song would also peak at No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart).

2002: State Property, the soundtrack to the crime thriller film of the same title, was released. The project, which also served as the debut album of the rap group of the same name, reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date has also witnessed unfortunate events that sent shockwaves through the industry.

1994: Mary Wilson of The Supremes was involved in a serious car accident on Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The star fell asleep behind the wheel, causing her Jeep Cherokee to hit a central barrier and overturn. While she sustained moderate injuries, her son, Rafael, with whom she was travelling at the time, tragically died of his injuries.

2019: R&B legend James Ingram died of brain cancer at the age of 66. A two-time GRAMMY winner, Ingram scored eight top forty hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and thirteen on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He also had two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Baby Come to Me" (1982) with Patti Austin and "I Don't Have the Heart" (1990).