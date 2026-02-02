A$AP Rocky to Receive NAACP Vanguard Award for Fashion at February Ceremony

Public voting is underway for select categories of the 57th NAACP Image Awards, with voting open on the NAACP Image Awards website through Feb. 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The televised ceremony will air Feb. 28 on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Non-televised categories will be recognized during the Creative Honors on Feb. 26, with additional virtual events scheduled for Feb. 23–25.

A$AP Rocky is being recognized as an influencer in the industry for the way he carries himself and creates trends. As part of this recognition, A$AP Rocky received the Vanguard Award for Fashion, an honor reflecting his significant contributions and impact on fashion, music, and culture as a whole.

Rocky is often featured in runway shows and on red carpets, as well as in global fashion campaigns, and has become a major player in shaping a contemporary aesthetic. His ability to mix luxury fashion with streetwear is well recognized.

“This year's Vanguard Award honoree, A$AP Rocky, embodies the power and evolution of Black artistry,” Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair, NAACP national board of directors, said in a statement. “As a creative force who consistently pushes culture forward, he has redefined the intersection of music and fashion, shaping global trends and inspiring new generations.”

“A$AP Rocky represents the fearless evolution of Black creativity,” said Connie Orlando, evp of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET. “His influence extends far beyond fashion. He has reshaped how culture, music, art, and personal expression intersect on a global stage.”

Rocky is also nominated for three NAACP Image Awards for the film Highest 2 Lowest, including outstanding supporting actor and breakthrough performance, alongside a strong ensemble cast. Across categories such as fashion, film, and television, Rocky has been nominated for numerous awards.

Early in his career, he co-chaired the Met Gala 2025, won the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, and appeared in two Spike Lee-directed films, both produced by A24. Beyond music, he has served as creative director for Ray-Ban and PUMA, was the first Black male face of Dior Homme, and founded the creative agency AWGE.

Rocky released his fourth studio album DON'T BE DUMB on Jan. 16, 2026, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after an eight-year gap between studio albums. The release features Tim Burton-inspired artwork and multiple collaborations, signaling a renewed creative peak.