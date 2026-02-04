2 Chainz’s Daughter Heaven Epps To Attend Howard University in Fall 2026

Heaven Epps, the eldest daughter of rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz, has been accepted to Howard University and will enroll this fall. Her decision continues the Epps family's long relationship with historically Black colleges and universities and is being treated as a personal educational milestone rather than a media moment.

The family's HBCU connections run deep. Heaven's mother, Kesha Ward Epps, graduated from Alabama State University, adding to her family history with HBCUs. Heaven's decision aligns with the growing number of students choosing to attend HBCUs for academic rigor, campus atmosphere, and leadership potential.

2 Chainz posted on social media how proud he was that Heaven has been accepted; he also mentioned that three of the things he and his family are focused on are education, preparation, and legacy. He also publicly acknowledged that Heaven's success stems from his presence at Howard University homecomings and his ongoing support for HBCU traditions.

As one of the top HBCUs, Howard University is a major producer of leaders in politics, business, science, and the arts. The university offers numerous opportunities to develop leadership skills through research and development, thereby extending its impact beyond its location.