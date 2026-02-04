Black History Month: Black Music Producers That Changed the Industry

ContestsEvents
Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Quincy Jones (L) and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds attend Spotify’s Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo at Vibiana on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

It's February, and we're celebrating Black History Month and Black History! In radio, it's not only about music and our favorite singers or rappers, but sometimes it's about those behind the scenes. The music producers who helped shape our favorite songs and genres have even better. Black music producers have truly shaped and redefined industry standards.

From the 90s to now, we can still hear the impact of what Black producers have done and continue to do. From iconic beats to writing hit records, there were so many key moments that redefined the music industry. But who are some of your favorites? There are quite a few iconic music producers that we want to acknowledge and celebrate this month.

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones is one of the most iconic music producers to enter the industry. He entered the industry before hip-hop truly had its own lane. Jones was a composer, arranger, producer, and record executive. He worked with icons such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. One of his most iconic contributions was Michael Jackson's Thriller album, which helped set the standard for pop production.

Babyface

Not only did he have a soulful voice, but he is also one of the greatest producers and songwriters as well. Babyface worked with some of your favorite singers, such as Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and more. Some of the songs that he worked on include Best Thing I Never Had - Beyonce, End of the Road - Boyz II Men, Every Little Step - Bobby Brown, Not Gon' Cry - Mary J. Blige, and so much more!

Dr. Dre

In the 90s, the West Coast sound grew into something beyond what people knew. Dr. Dre took over and brought West Coast gangsta rap to the mainstream. He discovered some of your favorite rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube, N.W.A, and more. He went from being a rapper to a producer and executive who brought some of the most iconic hip-hop artists.

Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri is a producer, rapper, songwriter, and exeecutive that helped put Atlanta and its music on the map. Dupri discovered hip-hop die Kriss Kross in 1991 and wrote and produced their first hit, Jump. After this, he opened So So Def Recordings and helped discover Xscape, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, and more. He also later worked with Mariah Carey, Usher, Monica, and Nelly to further shape some of the most iconic performers in history.

Timbaland

One producer who changed the game with a more rhythmic style of producing was Timbaland. He changed the structure and bounce in hip-hop and R&B in the industry. He took weird sounds and brought unique beats to help make music for Aaliyah, Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado.

Black History MonthMusic
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
