Bow Wow Clears the Air on Romeo Rap ‘Beef’

For years, fans loved to compare Bow Wow and Romeo. Two young rap stars. Two teen heartthrobs. Two kids carrying big careers before they could even vote. It felt like a rivalry straight out of a movie. But according to Bow Wow, that “beef” was mostly made up.

During the Monday, February 2 episode of The Bootleg Kev Show, Bow Wow set the record straight. He explained that despite what people thought back in the early 2000s, he never had real issues with Romeo or Romeo’s father, Master P.

The Lyric That Sparked Rumors

The confusion goes back to Bow Wow’s 2005 single “Fresh Azimiz.” In the first verse, he raps, “Eighteen, n---- makin more than your dad,” a line inspired by LL Cool J’s 1987 song “The Do Wop.” Some listeners believed he was throwing shots at Romeo and Master P.

But Bow Wow says that was never the case.

“What's crazy is I never beefed with Rome,” Bow Wow said around the 21-minute mark of the episode. “The fans made it a thing because I said the line in ‘Fresh Azimiz,’ ‘Eighteen n---- making more money to your dad.’ In reality, people don't know that's not even my bar.”

He explained that the lyric was borrowed and that he simply thought it sounded cool. To him, it was just a confident flex, not a personal attack.

Bow added that he thought it was a “dope line.” “That's how I felt. I feel like all the young cats, you know, all they girls like me and that was just a proper flex to pop it back on they on their little boyfriends. I’m eighteen making more than your daddy. But the people took that like, ‘Oh, he got to be talking about him.’”

In other words, it was rap bravado. The kind that comes with being a teenage star at the top of the charts. But fans connected dots that were never meant to be connected.

Respect for Master P

Bow Wow also made it clear that he has nothing but respect for Master P, the founder of No Limit Records and one of the most successful independent moguls in hip-hop history.

“Like I Got the Hook Up, everything that he ever did, bro. I'm a real hip-hop baby,” he continued. I respect P. I love P. I love everything he did for the culture. First n---- I know who really made a 100 Ms off this s---. I respect that. Out the trunk, too. That's tough.”

Instead of dissing Master P, Bow Wow says he grew up admiring him. He even brought up Master P’s kid rap group Lil Soldiers and the popular No Limit clothing brand. That is not the behavior of someone holding a grudge. That sounds more like a fan giving flowers.

Shoutout to Romeo

As for Romeo, Bow Wow says there was never bad blood between them.

“I never beefed with Rome. Shoutout to Rome. That’s my guy. Cool dude,” he concluded.

Back in the early 2000s, the two were often compared. Both had hit albums. Both starred in movies and TV shows. Both had huge fan bases made up of screaming teens. It was almost natural for people to assume there had to be competition behind the scenes.

But being in the same lane does not automatically mean enemies. Sometimes it just means two talented young artists were succeeding at the same time.

Romeo has also spoken about the rumors. In 2018, he appeared on MTV’s TRL and denied that there was ever real beef between them. He even said he was a fan of Bow Wow, who was older and had entered the industry first.

Fans Love a Rivalry

The early 2000s were full of playful competition in music. Magazines, radio hosts, and fans often picked sides. Who was better? Who sold more? Who had the bigger movie? For young artists, that kind of spotlight can easily turn into gossip.

In this case, one rap lyric was enough to spark years of speculation. But according to both Bow Wow and Romeo, the rivalry lived mostly in fans’ imaginations.

Now, looking back, it feels more like a moment in pop culture history than an actual feud. Two child stars growing up in the spotlight. Two careers unfolding at the same time. And one misunderstood line that had people talking for years.