Black History Month: Most Sampled Black Artists of All Time

Hip-hop and R&B may not have invented sampling, but we perfected it. Long before streaming and playlists, producers were digging through crates and pulling pieces from Black music history. They took those beats and remade them for something new. Taking Black artists from previous generations is an essential part of today's biggest records.

During Black History Month, it's impossible not to talk about modern music without discussing sampling. Many Black artists' sounds continue to echo throughout hip-hop, R&B, and pop radio today. These are the legends whose songs have been sampled thousands of times and continue to do so.

Now, we will talk about a few Black artists who are the most sampled in history. For years, we have seen some of these artists and their songs heard throughout the airways.

James Brown

With the nickname of "The Most Sampled Artist Ever," it's no surprise that he made this list. With songs like Funky Drummer, The Payback, and Get Up Offa That Thing, we see his influence in many today. We have seen his sample in Public Enemy, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys, and Kanye West.

Funkadelic

Although tied to George Clinton, Funkadelic does get its own mention. Mixing funky hip-hop with raw and unique sounds, we saw an undeniable influence on early hip-hop and today's music scene. Sampled across multiple genres, we see influence in artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, De La Soul, and Childish Gambino.

The Isley Brothers

One of the most sampled R&B groups of all time, we see The Isley Brothers' influence continue to dominate. Songs like Between the Sheets, That Lady, and Footsteps in the Dark continue to be sampled. We've seen their inspiration in artists such as Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, and more.

Marvin Gaye

One of the most soulful voices in music to ever be heard. Marvin Gaye is constantly an inspiration to artists in all genres. With his melodies and political messages, we see him influencing generations. Songs like Let's Get It On, and I Want You are seen inspiring artists such as Kanye West, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Common, and more.

Stevie Wonder

An icon when it comes to soul and effortlessness in his music. Stevie Wonder has inspired generations with his chords, hooks, and soulful flow. With songs like Pastime Paradise, I Wish, That Girl, and MY Cherie Amour, we see his influence across artists. From Will Smith and Coolio to Tupac and Drake, Wonder is continuing to impact music today.

