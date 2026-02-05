Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Reported Missing in Georgia: What We Know So Far

Fans across the country are sending prayers and support after news broke that Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia.

According to the Milton Police Department, Nathan was last seen on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Authorities say he left his home on foot near Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road and has not been seen or heard from since. Police confirmed that Nathan did not have his phone with him, which has increased concern surrounding his disappearance. Officials also noted that he may be disoriented and in need of assistance, making the search especially urgent.

Nathan is described as 5’9”, approximately 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement is urging anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Milton Police Department immediately.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: DJ Young Slade attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

While many people know Lil Jon for his larger-than-life personality, chart-topping hits, and lasting impact on hip-hop culture, his son has been steadily building his own path in the entertainment industry.

DJ Young Slade is a DJ, producer, and performer who has been immersed in music for most of his life. He began DJing at a young age and trained at Scratch DJ Academy, later working his way into clubs and music production as a teenager. He also appeared on MTV’s Family Legacy, where he spoke candidly about growing up as the son of a hip-hop icon while still wanting to earn respect on his own terms. During the show, Nathan shared that while he honors his father’s legacy, his goal is to “take the torch and make it his own.”

Lil Jon has often spoken proudly about his son’s journey, once sharing that music was always in Nathan’s DNA. He recalled teaching him the fundamentals early and watching him naturally grow into the business, saying his son was destined to work in music.

As the search continues, Lil Jon and his family have asked for privacy, prayers, and support. This story serves as a reminder that behind the headlines are real families facing real fear and holding onto real hope.