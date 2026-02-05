Register To Win: We Them One’s Comedy Tour
Sponsored By: BMN Entertainment
The We Them One’s Comedy Tour is BACK for 2026 and it’s pulling up to Charlotte with a heavyweight comedy lineup led by Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, plus Tony Roberts, Just Nesh, JaySki, and more all taking over Sunday, March 22nd at Spectrum Center.
Hosted by Tony Roberts, this is a night built for the culture...authentic, unfiltered, and guaranteed laughs from start to finish. Fans can expect brand-new material, fresh moments, and a production upgrade that takes the entire experience to the next level.
Register below for your chance to win or grab tickets before they’re gone at bmnshows.com/we-them-ones
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on February 6, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2026 by visiting Power98FM.com or V1019.com and completing the online entry form. Ten (10) winners will be selected at random on or around March 30, 2026. Upon verification, each winner will receive two (2) tickets to the We Them One’s Comedy Tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, March 22, 2026, valued at approximately $100 per prize. Prize provided courtesy of BMN Shows. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.