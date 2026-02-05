The 2026 Winter Olympics Are Almost Here: Here’s What You Need To Know

The countdown is officially on for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and even if winter sports aren’t usually your thing, this is one you’ll want to tap into. The Games head to Italy for Milano Cortina 2026, running February 6–22, 2026, and between the star power, elite athletes, and high-speed competition, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch global event.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, February 6, 2026, and will officially kick off the Games. Fans can expect the iconic Parade of Nations, where athletes from around the world proudly represent their countries, along with large-scale artistic performances celebrating Italy’s history, music, and design. The night will also include the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, marking the official start of the competition. Opening ceremonies are always one of the most-watched moments of the Olympics, and this one is expected to deliver.

And of course, what are the Olympics without Snoop Dogg? The legendary rapper recently carried the Olympic Torch in Italy, and he’s also been named Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach. That means Snoop will be supporting, motivating, and hyping up American athletes throughout the Games. He’s also expected to appear as part of NBC’s Olympic coverage, bringing his signature commentary and personality to the broadcast. If you watched him during the Summer Olympics, you already know, Snoop adds instant entertainment.

Representation continues to grow in winter sports, and there are several Black athletes you should be watching closely during these Games:

• Erin Jackson - Olympic gold medalist and a favorite in speed skating • Elana Meyers Taylor - One of the most decorated bobsled athletes in Olympic history • Kaysha Love - A rising star in monobob • Laila Edwards - Helping push women’s hockey forward while breaking barriers

You can catch the Winter Olympics on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports. If streaming is more your speed, Peacock will offer live events, replays, highlights, and full coverage throughout the Games.