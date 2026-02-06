J. Cole Releases Double Album, “The Fall-Off”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Finally, J. Cole releases his highly anticipated album, The Fall-Off. On Friday, February 6, the full 24-track album was released.

The North Carolina rapper released his album, KOD, in 2018 with the final song, 1985 (Intro to The Fall Off). The album was originally planned to be released in 2020, but plans changed.

J. Cole Releases The Fall-Off

In January, Cole announced the release date for the album along with the song and music video for "The Fall Off is Inevitable." The music video shows the rapper working in a wood-paneled studio and running through life in reverse. Fans are able to see him from his death, music career, marriage, son's birth, and his own childhood in the video. At the start of the video, Cole announces what to expect from the album.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first," said J. Cole. "I had no way of knowing how much time, focus, and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

Just a few days ago, Cole took to social media to explain the meaning of the new album. He also further explains that this will be his final goodbye to hip hop.

"The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle," said the rapper.

It's only the first day, but fans are already sharing their thoughts on the album. Fans considered this to be one of the most highly anticipated albums in a while, and now the critique has begun.

"J. Cole went out with a bang with The Fall Off. Ong he went 24/24 with no misses. He proved that he's one of the best lyricists in hip hop history," said one user.