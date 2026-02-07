This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 7

On Feb. 7, the hip-hop and R&B world witnessed groundbreaking moments that would change the music industry forever. In 1976, Tyrone Davis' "Turning Point" reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart but spent only one week at the top. The studio album Thriller by Michael Jackson entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 1984 as the best-selling album with over 25 million copies. Ten years later, in 1994, Dr. Dre made his mark by winning the Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop Award at the 21st Annual American Music Awards.

Discover more breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable performances, and industry changes on Feb. 7 in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 7 has witnessed musical breakthroughs, career-defining releases, and chart-topping milestones:

1980: The Sugarhill Gang released their debut album, The Sugarhill Gang.

1981: "Celebration" by Kool and the Gang reached the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1984: CBS Records awarded Michael Jackson a four-foot-high platinum disc for his studio album, Thriller.

1994: Whitney Houston won 7 out of 8 awards at the 21st Annual American Music Awards. She also won the American Music Award of Merit at the same event.

1995: Master P dropped his fourth album, 99 Ways to Die, under his No Limit Records label. Supported by the single, "When They Gone," it went to No. 41 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: Joe released the single "I Wanna Know," which would rank in the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2006: Dem Franchize Boyz released their second album, On Top of Our Game. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 106,000 copies in its opening week.

2006: Remy Ma dropped her debut album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, which would peak at No. 33 on the Billboard 200. It also entered the top ten on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and the Top Rap Albums charts, reaching No. 7 and No. 2, respectively.

2020: Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats released the collab EP, Unlocked. It peaked at No. 100 on the Billboard 200 and made it on Spin magazine's "30 Best Albums of 2020" list.

2025: Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist dropped the collaborative album Life Is Beautiful. Billboard ranked it No. 42 on its list of "The 50 Best Albums of 2025."

Cultural Milestones

This historic date celebrates key cultural milestones, from famous birthdays to first headline appearances:

1974: James Yances (J Dilla or Jay Dee) was born. He became a top hip-hop record producer, rapper, and songwriter, but sadly passed away in 2006.

1989: Miami-hailing rap group, 2 Live Crew, released their third album, As Nasty as They Wanna Be, which would become their best-selling record. It became the first album ever to be deemed legally obscene.

2005: Underground rapper Edot Baby was born. Although relatively unknown in the mainstream, he contributed immensely to the rap sub-genre, Drill Music.

2006: Legendary producer J.Dilla's second album, Donuts, was released three days before his tragic passing. Considered by many as his magnum opus, it was ranked No. 386 on Rolling Stone's 2020 list of "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

2020: Pop Smoke released his second and final mixtape, Meet the Woo 2. It became his first release to reach the Billboard 200's top-ten, peaking at No. 7. The project also featured on many "best albums of 2020" lists, with Billboard naming it the ninth best album of 2020 and Complex ranking it No. 19 on its list.

2021: The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV halftime show, becoming the first Canadian solo artist to do so.

Notable Recordings and Performances

February 7th also saw distinguished hip-hop and R&B artists record, release, or perform iconic songs and albums:

1961: The Jive Five recorded their hit single "My True Story," which would later top the Hot R&B Singles chart for 3 weeks.

2012: Alicia Keys, Nas, and Jay-Z delivered an exhilarating performance in two charity shows at Carnegie Hall. The concerts raised $3.5 million for the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation and United Way.

2016: Beyoncé and Bruno Mars joined Coldplay to perform at the historic Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scene has undergone some lows, with celebrated music icons getting convicted or passing on:

1995: Tupac Shakur was sentenced and imprisoned for first-degree sexual assault.

2000: Underground rap sensation Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) died of a heart attack aged 28.

Underground rap sensation Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) died of a heart attack aged 28. 2024: Henry Fambrough of The Spinners died aged 85 years.