GloRilla Family Drama: Do You Owe Your Family When You Make It?

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: GloRilla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

It’s been a chaotic few days for GloRilla and her family. After the rapper’s sister took to social media to air out her grievances, the situation quickly escalated into a public feud. With new developments unfolding online, it’s easy to get lost if you aren't following closely.

GloRilla Family Drama Circulates Online Debate

GloRilla’s sister, Victoria “Scar Face” Woods, went on Facebook to openly express her frustration with the rapper. Woods accused GloRilla of failing to financially support their family, claiming she does not help care for their nine siblings or their parents. She alleged that GloRilla has their mother blocked, gifted their father a car without gas, and refused to provide $2,500 for rent. Woods continued to criticize her sister across multiple livestreams and also took shots at Yo Gotti, the artist who signed GloRilla. While insisting that GloRilla does not financially assist the family, Woods also acknowledged that the two share an estranged relationship.

Following Woods’ rant, many fans and observers rushed to GloRilla’s defense, suggesting there could be more to the story. Shortly afterward, Woods returned to social media to reveal that she had received financial assistance.

Woods claimed she was sent $2,500 by Tory Lanez, sharing screenshots in which he offered help if she truly needed it. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

GloRilla has not directly addressed her sister’s accusations. However, she has shared screenshots of her mother thanking her seemingly to show that she is supporting her family. Rather than issuing a formal statement, GloRilla appears to be signaling that she maintains relationships with those she chooses.

The ongoing back-and-forth has sparked widespread debate online. Many are questioning whether GloRilla is obligated to financially support her family, while others argue that boundaries are necessary. Several celebrities have also weighed in, further fueling the discussion. Rapper, The Game, took to his Instagram story and shared, "GloRilla ain't obligated to help nurbdy."