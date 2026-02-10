J. Cole Sells New Album From Car Trunk at NC A&T, Echoing Early Career Moves

J. Cole surprised the students and faculty of North Carolina A&T State University by pulling up and selling CDs of his new album, The Fall Off, directly from the trunk of his car. Students gathered around to buy CDs, take photos, and watch the moment unfold in real time, creating an informal scene with no stage, tickets, or scheduled performance.

“NC A&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming,” Cole posted on X. “We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I'm bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!”

The visit continued the Trunk Sale Tour, a non-concert approach that emphasizes direct fan connection while promoting The Fall Off. The grassroots foundation reflected the traditions of HBCU and the early hustle, while giving off a loose, community-based feel. Video and social media footage show a large crowd surrounding Cole as he interacted with fans and asked for patience while more people arrived.

“As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh's album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to gas stations, trying to sell the album to strangers: “Yo, you like Hip-Hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch. When I was working on this album, I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that's what I'm about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don't know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music,” J. Cole said.

A Fayetteville native, Cole framed the stop as a reconnection with his North Carolina roots, which have remained a recurring thread in his music and public persona. The appearance also highlighted North Carolina A&T's status as a premier HBCU and marked a significant moment for its students and the surrounding community.