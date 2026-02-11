McDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kit Sells Out In Minutes: Here’s What Was Inside The Viral Valentine’s Drop

When I first heard McDonald’s was dropping a McNugget Caviar Kit for Valentine’s Day, I didn’t know what to think, but I was definitely intrigued.

McDonald’s teamed up with luxury brand Paramount Caviar to create a limited-edition bundle that paired crispy, iconic Chicken McNuggets with premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar.

The McNugget Caviar Kit included:

A 1-ounce tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar (which alone can retail for a hefty price)

A $25 McDonald’s Arch Card to grab your McNuggets

A tub of crème fraîche for that elevated flavor combo

A Mother-of-Pearl caviar spoon (because we are not eating caviar with plastic)

And here’s the gag: the kits were completely free.

A limited number dropped online at 11am on February 10 at McNuggetCaviar.com and before most of us could even refresh the page, they were gone. We’re talking less than 15 minutes of availability. Reports say the site even crashed from the traffic.