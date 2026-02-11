ContestsEvents
McDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kit Sells Out In Minutes: Here’s What Was Inside The Viral Valentine’s Drop

When I first heard McDonald’s was dropping a McNugget Caviar Kit for Valentine’s Day, I didn’t know what to think, but I was definitely intrigued. McDonald’s teamed up with luxury…

When I first heard McDonald’s was dropping a McNugget Caviar Kit for Valentine’s Day, I didn’t know what to think, but I was definitely intrigued.

McDonald’s teamed up with luxury brand Paramount Caviar to create a limited-edition bundle that paired crispy, iconic Chicken McNuggets with premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar.

The McNugget Caviar Kit included:

  • A 1-ounce tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar (which alone can retail for a hefty price)
  • A $25 McDonald’s Arch Card to grab your McNuggets
  • A tub of crème fraîche for that elevated flavor combo
  • A Mother-of-Pearl caviar spoon (because we are not eating caviar with plastic)

And here’s the gag: the kits were completely free.

A limited number dropped online at 11am on February 10 at McNuggetCaviar.com and before most of us could even refresh the page, they were gone.  We’re talking less than 15 minutes of availability.  Reports say the site even crashed from the traffic.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the resale hustle to kick in. Kits quickly popped up on eBay, with some listings reaching up to $400. No word yet on whether McDonald’s will release more McNugget Caviar Kits.  If they do, I suggest setting an alarm.  Because clearly, nuggets and caviar are the unexpected duo of 2026.

Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
